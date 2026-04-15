Who Is Huda Mustafa Dating? See Her Post-‘Love Island USA’ Boyfriend Update

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When it comes to Love Island USA, certain contestants become Villa famous, and Huda Mustafa is one of them. During season 7, Huda faced backlash from fans for her choices on the show. After she and Chris Seeley ended the season 7 finale parting ways, she dropped a bombshell during the reunion. When host Andy Cohen asked if she’s dating anyone, Huda claimed Netflix wouldn’t let her talk about it. Find out what we know so far about Huda’s romance here.

Who Is Huda Mustafa From Love Island Dating?

After completing her stint on Love Island USA. Huda was spotted getting close to Too Hot to Handle star Louis Russell. Louis has also appeared on the streamer’s series Perfect Match.

When pressed about her romance during the reunion, Huda said, “I’m not allowed to speak. It’s Netflix. I’m not allowed to talk about it.” As for why she apparently couldn’t talk about her love life, Huda cited “legal reasons.”

Is Louis Russell Huda Mustafa’s Boyfriend?

Yes, as of 2026, Huda and Louis are an item. The couple went Instagram official in late 2025 and have been going strong ever since.

What Happened Between Huda & Chris?

During the two-hour season 7 finale episode, Huda and Chris sat down over a candle-lit dinner to discuss where their budding relationship was going wrong.

In the end, Huda and Chris broke up and actually made Love Island USA history by becoming the first couple to break up during a season finale.

Why Did Huda & Chris Break Up?

Huda and Chris split because she expressed doubts about their compatibility, while he questioned her confidence in their connection.

“Moving forward in the outside world, there’s no more time in here to figure this out. We’re not exclusive, we’re still getting to know each other, and a lot of the things that we do need are the physical aspects,” Huda said to Chris. “I’m not sure how we would work on that with long distance.”

However, shortly thereafter, Huda proposed that she and Chris just be friends, which he declined.

“Right off the bat, I’m gonna be honest with you — no,” Chris said to Huda about a friendship. “But will I have any hatred toward you? No. But I need to not like you anymore, so that means I need to separate myself a little bit, I’m going to.”

What Happened Between Huda & Jeremiah?

Love Island USA fans watched Huda and Jeremiah get super close way too fast, which resulted in serious ups and downs in their communication. The couple looked like they were head over heels for each other, but that quickly changed. Their dynamic took a turn for the worse, and Huda and Jeremiah’s fling eventually fizzled out. But just before he could explore more connections further, Jeremiah was voted off the island by the boys.

Huda Mustafa’s Past Relationships

Huda’s only known past relationship was with the father of her baby: ex Noah Sheline. He serves in the U.S. Army. Noah and Huda welcomed their child in 2020 and broke up at some point.

During her time on Love Island USA, Noah felt the need to speak out regarding the backlash she got from fans about the drama on the show. In a TikTok Story, he asked social media users to show Huda respect despite “regardless of how ridiculous she might seem” on the show, according to People.

“She’s maybe not doing a great job idk I don’t watch the show but I don’t like that I’m seeing so much negative s*** on my page or even clips of it about her,” Noah wrote in June 2025. “It’s not my job to police her or the people in my comments, but I will say what you guys do will affect her mental health and my daughter’s maybe in the future.”

Noah continued that it’s “crazy I have to involve myself in this, but I don’t want my daughter’s mom to get out and see this and her mental health goes down a hill. For people who have been respectful and nice and defending her as a mother, thank you! She tries just as much as any other young parent in this world.”