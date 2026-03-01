Who Is Hosting the 2026 SAG Awards? See the Host of the Actor Awards

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Hollywood’s biggest stars are gathering for the 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards, officially rebranded this year as the Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA. As the ceremony is set to unfold, many viewers are also remembering last year’s host, Kristen Bell, who led the 2025 show.

This year’s nominations spotlight major contenders like One Battle After Another — which leads films with seven nods — as well as standout performances from Hamnet, Sinners, Marty Supreme and top television favorites including The Studio, The White Lotus and Adolescence.

From why the event changed its name to who’s nominated and how to watch, here’s everything to know about the 2026 Actor Awards.

Why Are the SAG Awards Called the Actor Awards?

Beginning with the 2026 ceremony, the Screen Actors Guild Awards were officially renamed the Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA. The change aligns the show’s title with its iconic trophy, The Actor, and emphasizes the ceremony’s unique role as the only major industry awards voted on exclusively by fellow performers.

In announcing the rebrand ahead of the 32nd annual ceremony, organizers explained that the new name better reflects the show’s “true spirit and position as the only industry honor given to actors, by actors.” The title The Actor Awards is directly inspired by the statuette itself and, as the organization noted, celebrates “the power of human performance.”

Who Is Hosting the 2026 SAG Actor Awards?

For the 2026 ceremony, Bell returns as host. This marks her third time leading the show, having previously hosted in 2018 and again in 2025.

What Channel Are the 2026 SAG Actor Awards On?

The 2026 Actor Awards are streaming live exclusively on Netflix. This is part of a multi-year partnership with the streaming service, with the broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Can You Watch the 2026 SAG Actor Awards for Free?

No — the ceremony is available exclusively on Netflix, so a subscription is required to stream the show live. There is no traditional TV broadcast or free standalone stream tied specifically to the event.

In the US, Netflix plans currently start at $7.99 per month for the ad-supported tier, while the Standard ad-free plan costs $17.99 per month and the Premium plan is $24.99 per month. Pricing may vary slightly by region, but viewers will need an active paid subscription to watch the 2026 Actor Awards.