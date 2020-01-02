Jenelle Evans Is Dating Again 2 Months After David Eason Split: 5 Things To Know About Her New BF

Jenelle Evans has a new love in her life! Roughly two months after her volatile split from estranged husband, David Eason, the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star is happier than ever and smitten with a new man, with whom she has a lot in common!

Jenelle Evans, 28, is thriving since her split from ex David Eason. But just when it seemed like she was back on the market, it turns out she’s taken up with a new suitor! Following her lovely, family oriented Christmas holiday, the Teen Mom 2 star has seemingly started a new relationship with a man by the name of Herbie Wilkinson! In fact, this new pair share a few surprising qualities in common. Here are five things you should know about Jenelle’s new beau!

1) He’s from the North East. Herbie is from Boston, MA and was recently spotted with Jenelle when she flew out to meet him! In a clip from the Teen Mom Mama Drama Instagram account, Herbie can be heard calling Jenelle “Babe” as she takes a seat while the two were dining out.

2) Herbie was also on an MTV reality show! Herbie made an appearance on the 2010 reality series “Is She Really Going Out With Him.” Herbie was on the show with his then-girlfriend, who was upset that he wouldn’t support her dreams to move to California to become an actress/model/celebrity adjacent.

3) He’s been arrested in the past. Jenelle’s new man has been arrested twice. Herbie was arrested once in 2008 for an unknown crime when he was a teenager, and in 2011 for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. However, he never served anytime in prison.

4) His parents divorced when he was young. In a video, which appears to be an audition tape, Herbie described growing up in Braintree, MA and got right to the point about his past. “My parents split when i was three years old. My father had a drinking problem that split him and my mother apart. My mother is my best friend in life. I am extremely close to her,” he shared in the video’s description.

5) He’s only slightly older than Jenelle. Herbie is 31-years-old, compared to Jenelle’s 28.