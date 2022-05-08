Hannah Lee Fowler: 5 Things About Sam Hunt’s Pregnant Wife Who Called Off Their Divorce

Sam Hunt and his wife of five years are reportedly calling off their divorce after she initially filed in Feb.

May 8, 2022
Sam Hunt, Hannah Lee Fowler
Sam Hunt Stagecoach Music Festival, Day 2, Indio, USA - 27 Apr 2019
Sam HuntNew Year celebrations, New York, USA - 31 Dec 2019
Sam Hunt performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, late, in New York2020 New Year's Eve Times Square Performances, New York, USA - 31 Dec 2019
Hannah Lee Fowler and Sam Hunt are calling off their divorce, less than three months after she filed for the paperwork for the split, according to TMZ. The 37-year-old singer and his wife had gotten married in April 2017, after having dated on and off since 2008, and she was reportedly seen wearing her wedding ring again at an event with Sam last week. They were also recently spotted walking their dog in Franklin, TN, the outlet further reported.

After the divorce filing in Feb. 2022, court documents revealed that Hannah was pregnant and expecting to give birth to the couple’s first child this month, according to People. The pair had yet to announce that she was expecting. Despite their relationship mostly staying out of the spotlight, Hannah was the inspiration for many of the country star’s biggest hits.

Hannah filed for divorce from Sam after 5 years of marriage in Feb. 2022. (Jim Smeal/Shutterstock)

Find out more about Hannah and her history with Sam below.

1. Hannah inspired Sam’s first studio album

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler’s relationship is nothing new. In fact, his 2014 album, Montevallo, was not only inspired by her…but it was named after her hometown, Montevallo, Alabama. However, the album was clearly written during a much different time in the pair’s romance, as it’s mostly full of sad breakup songs like “Make You Miss Me” and “Breakup In A Small Town.”

2. She gave her approval before he released the songs

Even though the two probably weren’t on the best terms when he put the album out, he made sure to get her advice before putting the songs out to the world. “I spent a lot of time talking to her about the songs and asking, ‘What do you think about this?'” he revealed to Billboard in 2015. “Her perspective was a powerful part of me being able to connect with a female audience.”

Sam and Hannah arriving for the CMT awards. (Jim Smeal/Shutterstock)

3. She studied nursing

Hannah graduated from Evangel Christian School in 2006 and then reportedly went to nursing school.

4. She comes from a BIG family

Hannah reportedly has three sisters, Sarah, Rebekah and Elizabeth, as well as two brothers named Joshua and Daniel.

5. She and Sam rekindled their romance in 2016

It’s unclear exactly when Hannah and Sam got back together, however, it seems to have happened at some point during the spring or summer of 2016. He first started posting photos and videos of her to social media again in August, and then they were photographed vacationing together in Hawaii at the beginning of September. They confirmed their engagement on Jan. 2, 2016.

