Hannah Lee Fowler: 5 Things About Sam Hunt’s Pregnant Wife Who Called Off Their Divorce

Hannah Lee Fowler and Sam Hunt are calling off their divorce, less than three months after she filed for the paperwork for the split, according to TMZ. The 37-year-old singer and his wife had gotten married in April 2017, after having dated on and off since 2008, and she was reportedly seen wearing her wedding ring again at an event with Sam last week. They were also recently spotted walking their dog in Franklin, TN, the outlet further reported.

After the divorce filing in Feb. 2022, court documents revealed that Hannah was pregnant and expecting to give birth to the couple’s first child this month, according to People. The pair had yet to announce that she was expecting. Despite their relationship mostly staying out of the spotlight, Hannah was the inspiration for many of the country star’s biggest hits.

Find out more about Hannah and her history with Sam below.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Divorces In 2021: All The Stars Who Called It Quits On Their Marriages This Year Television personality Kim Kardashian West wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and husband/rapper Kanye West wearing a Dunhill look arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, United States - 10 Feb 2020 Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019

1. Hannah inspired Sam’s first studio album

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler’s relationship is nothing new. In fact, his 2014 album, Montevallo, was not only inspired by her…but it was named after her hometown, Montevallo, Alabama. However, the album was clearly written during a much different time in the pair’s romance, as it’s mostly full of sad breakup songs like “Make You Miss Me” and “Breakup In A Small Town.”

2. She gave her approval before he released the songs

Even though the two probably weren’t on the best terms when he put the album out, he made sure to get her advice before putting the songs out to the world. “I spent a lot of time talking to her about the songs and asking, ‘What do you think about this?'” he revealed to Billboard in 2015. “Her perspective was a powerful part of me being able to connect with a female audience.”

3. She studied nursing

Hannah graduated from Evangel Christian School in 2006 and then reportedly went to nursing school.

4. She comes from a BIG family

Hannah reportedly has three sisters, Sarah, Rebekah and Elizabeth, as well as two brothers named Joshua and Daniel.

5. She and Sam rekindled their romance in 2016

It’s unclear exactly when Hannah and Sam got back together, however, it seems to have happened at some point during the spring or summer of 2016. He first started posting photos and videos of her to social media again in August, and then they were photographed vacationing together in Hawaii at the beginning of September. They confirmed their engagement on Jan. 2, 2016.