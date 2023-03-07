Sam Hunt Reveals His New Baby For The 1st Time In Video With Wife 1 Year After Divorce Drama

Sam Hunt, 38, gave his fans a look at his adorable nine-month-old daughter Lucy Lu, in a new Instagram video. The country singer held the bundle of joy while standing outside beside his wife Hannah Lee Fowler and other members of a big group, in the clip. They posed and smiled as a voiceover played over the sentimental post, and he captioned it with, “Generations.”

Once the video was published, Sam’s fans took to the comments section to share their excitement over his new baby. “She’s beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another wrote, “Thanks for sharing. I know it’s not easy when trying to maintain some privacy.” A third called Lucy “so adorable” and a fourth shared, “What a doll you have!”

Sam’s video comes a year after he announced Lucy’s birth during a concert at Nashville TN’s Ryman Auditorium. “I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu,” he said at the show, per ET. “I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart’s definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago.”

The video also comes over a year since Sam and Hannah, the mother of Lucy, had plans to divorce. The latter had filed for divorce on Feb. 18, 2022, and was seeking out a permanent custody arrangement upon “the birth of their first minor child,” according to court documents. The documents also revealed she filed for a split from Sam on multiple grounds including adultery, inappropriate marital conduct, and irreconcilable differences. By May of the same year, however, it was reported that Hannah had filed paperwork to call off the divorce.

Sam and Hannah’s struggles and reconciliation happened around their fifth wedding anniversary. The lovebirds were married in 2017 and welcomed Lucy in 2022. She’s their only child.