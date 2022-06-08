Sam Hunt Welcomes 1st Child With Wife Hannah Lee Fowler

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler are officially parents! Sam and Hannah announced the birth of their first child, Lucy Lu on Tuesday, June 7 during a concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, according to Entertainment Tonight. Despite filing for divorce in February, Hannah and Sam have since reconciled just weeks before welcoming their baby girl.

During his set, Sam announced that he and his wife welcomed their daughter with an emotional speech about his life and career. “I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu,” he said, per ET. “I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart’s definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago.”

News first broke that Hannah had filed for divorce on Feb. 21, with HollywoodLife confirming via court documents she officially filed on Feb. 18. Though Sam and Hannah had yet to announce they were expecting together, the court filings confirm that Hannah sought out a permanent custody arrangement upon “the birth of their first minor child.” Despite starting their separation before their daughter was born, it was revealed that Hannah had filed paperwork to call off the divorce, per People.

In the documents obtained by HL, Hannah filed for a split from Sam on multiple grounds including adultery, inappropriate marital conduct, and irreconcilable differences. After detailing that their first child was “expected to be born in May 2022,” Hannah’s statement explained she felt their child should live primarily with her. However, just hours after the documents were initially fired, reports surfaced that Hannah had withdrawn her request on the same day she filed it. A turbulent relationship, indeed!

It’s been a long, winding, and largely out-of-the-spotlight road for Sam and Hannah, who first started dating back in 2008. Although many of their relationship milestones have been kept out of the spotlight (see: the lack of a Rihanna-style pregnancy announcement), Hannah has reportedly been the inspiration for many of Sam’s greatest hits. In fact, she inspired Sam’s 2014 debut album, Montevallo, at a very different time in their relationship, spawning breakup anthems like “Make You Miss Me” and “Break Up In A Small Town.” The pair tied the knot in 2017 after nearly a decade of dating.

In an interview discussing Montevallo with Billboard in 2015, Sam revealed just how important Hannah’s perspective was in his work…especially when it came to releasing songs about their own fiery love story. “I spent a lot of time talking to her about the songs and asking, ‘What do you think about this?’” he shared. “[Hannah’s] perspective was a powerful part of me being able to connect with a female audience.”