Sam Hunt Reveals How He Won Back His Now-Wife After A Breakup & It’s Major BF Goals

Sam Hunt is a married man — but it wasn’t easy for him to win over his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler! At the 2017 CMT Awards, the country singer revealed he had to go to great lengths to get Hannah Lee back after a breakup. Find out how he did it here!

It’s been five weeks since Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler tied the knot, but getting to the altar wasn’t easy! Sam and Hannah Lee actually dated for quite some time before he made it big (she was the inspiration for his album Montevallo), but they eventually called it quits…until last summer. A little more than a year ago, the two reconciled, but Hannah was living in Hawaii at the time, and Sam had to work hard to get her to commit to him and come home. “I went out there about seven times in three months trying to talk her into coming back,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the CMT Awards on June 7. “On the seventh trip, I convinced her.”

From there, it was quite a whirlwind — the two got engaged at the very end of 2016 and tied the knot just four and a half months later. “[The wedding] was perfect,” Sam gushed. “Hannah was happy and that was my number one priority, so it worked out.” Now that the two are married, the usually low key and private Hannah Lee has started to come out of her shell, and even joined the “House Party” singer on the CMT Awards carpet. As always, she looked fabulous, this time in a long black dress that showed off her incredible figure.

This summer, Sam is on the road for his 15 In A 30 tour with Maren Morris and Chris Janson, so it’ll be a busy few first months of marriage for the couple. Luckily, they got to enjoy some time in Puerto Rico and Hawaii after the wedding before things got too hectic!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sam and Hannah Lee will last? What do you think of their relationship story?