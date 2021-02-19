Hannah Everhart: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Idol’ Singer Who Looks Like Katy Perry

Katy Perry’s got a doppelganger! Hannah Everhart auditions for ‘American Idol’ during the Feb. 21 episode and makes quite a statement with her powerful performance.

Country music may have found its own Katy Perry! Hannah Everhart is one of the American Idol hopefuls coming out for the second round of auditions, and she looks a lot like Katy. She steps in front of the judges during the Feb. 21 episode.

Right away, Hannah proves she’s got a memorable personality and voice. Katy also notices the strong resemblance between them. Hannah is just 17 years old, but her audition makes an impression on the judges. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Hannah.

1. Hannah Everhart auditions with a Johnny Cash song.

She begins her American Idol audition singing Johnny Cash’s “Wayfaring Stranger.” Luke Bryan interrupts Hannah and tells her to stop checking for their reactions. She starts again and finishes the song. “Your 50 percent whoops everybody in your little hometown, but if you start going 100 percent, you’re gonna start whooping people on American Idol,” Luke says to Hannah.

Hannah admits that she was going to see “At Last” by Etta James but decided to play it safe. Katy asks Hannah to sing a little bit of “At Last,” and Katy even joins in.

2. She’s from Mississippi.

Hannah hails from the small town of Canton, Mississippi. She lives the “simple country life” and loves to ride her horse. She also gets her barbeque ribs at the gas station. In order to audition for Idol, Hannah had to fly on a plane for the first time.

3. She looks like Katy Perry.

One of the producers asks Hannah whether or not people have said she looks like Katy. “Oh my gosh, I get it all the time,” Hannah says. “Maybe it’s the eyeballs ’cause we both got blue ones, and they’re big.” During her audition, Katy says to Hannah, “Are you the country version of me?” Hannah replies, “Everybody said I look like you.” They do have an uncanny resemblance.

4. Her family has always known she could sing.

Candace Hudson, who is Hannah’s aunt and guardian, spoke with The Andalusia Star-News about her talented niece. “We also have always encouraged her to sing, but she has never really put herself out there,” Candace said. “Her grandmother was much of an encourager of her singing because she loved to hear Hannah sing and do karaoke when she was living.” Candace is the one who travels with Hannah to audition for American Idol.

5. She joined Twitter in 2020.

Hannah began tweeting in Dec. 2020, and her first tweet was all about American Idol. She tweeted, “2 months until the season premiere of American Idol. Stay tuned in February 14th on @ABCNetwork to see if iiiiii got the golden ticket.” Most of her tweets have been American Idol retweets leading up to the premiere. Her latest tweet is a video of her singing with her Pops.