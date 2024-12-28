Greg Gumbel: 5 Things to Know About the Late Sportscaster

Image Credit: Getty Images

Greg Gumbel, an icon in the world of sports broadcasting, has died. The New Orleans-born personality was 78, and passed away on December 27, 2024 following a battle with cancer. “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel,” the family announced to CBS Sports in a social media statement the same day. “He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer.”

They added that, “He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten. Greg’s memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him.”

As the world learns of Gumbel’s death, here are five things to know about the late, great, Greg Gumbel.

He Sold Hospital Supplies

Before Gumbel hit it big, he started out selling hospital supplies in Detroit. Per Wikipedia, in 1973, at the age of 27, he discovered an opportunity to audition for a sports announcer at WMAQ-TV in Chicago. He was a natural, and took the job, relocating to Chicago to do so. Greg worked at the NBC-owned for seven years, getting a solid footing in the business that would catapult him to household-name status.

He’s Part of a Family Legacy

Greg’s success came alongside that of his brother, Bryant Gumbel. In fact, per Wikipedia, it was Bryant who initially told Greg about the opportunity to audition for WMAQ-TV. Greg himself went on to announce for CBS and NBC. According to The New York Times, Greg’s career gained traction decades ago in the 1980s, when he became a recognizable face covering the NBA. By 1988, he was also covering the NFL — and the rest is history. Brother Bryant is best known for working as co-host of NBC’s ubiquitous Today for 15 years, a stint that ended in 1997.

Greg’s legacy was lauded by president and CEO of CBS Sports David Berson in the aftermath of his death. “A tremendous broadcaster and gifted storyteller, Greg led one of the most remarkable and groundbreaking sports broadcasting careers of all time,” Berson said in a statement, per NPR.

He Covered Major Events

Greg Gumbel was also known for his coverage of some of the most iconic sports events in America. Per Us Weekly, in his five decades as an announcer, he covered three Super Bowls, became a recognizable voice in the CBS coverage of March Madness, and was the primetime anchor for CBS Sports’ 1994 Winter Olympic Games coverage.

According to NPR, in March of 2024, for the first time since 1997, Greg missed his coverage of the NCAA tournament. At the time, he stated that it was due to family health issues.

He Was a Father

Greg married Marcy Kaszynski in 1973–coincidentally, the year he landed his first gig as an announcer in Chicago. They subsequently welcomed one daughter, Michelle, per Bleacher Report.

He Had a Degree in English

Though Greg would ultimately make his name in sports, he initially received his degree in English. He graduated from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1967. That would be the first of many accolades in a high-profile career spanning five decades. Per NPR, he went on to receive the Pat Summerall Award for excellence in sports broadcasting, and garnered multiple local Emmy awards over the years.