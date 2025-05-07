George Pickens: 5 Things to Know About the Football Wide Receiver

Image Credit: Getty Images

George Pickens is officially on the move.

Following weeks of speculation, the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded the 24-year-old wide receiver to the Dallas Cowboys in a blockbuster deal finalized on May 7, 2025. As Pickens joins a new team, fans are eager to learn more about the rising NFL star. Find out more about him below, including trade details and what’s next for his career.

He’s From Alabama

Pickens was born in Hoover, Alabama, where he became a standout high school player at Hoover High School. His impressive performances earned him recognition as one of the top wide receiver recruits in the country.

He Was a Standout at the University of Georgia

Pickens played college football at the University of Georgia, where he quickly emerged as one of the Bulldogs’ top receivers. Despite suffering a torn ACL before his junior season, he made a remarkable comeback to help Georgia win the national championship in 2022.

He Was Drafted by the Steelers in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Pickens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft (pick No. 52 overall). He quickly became one of the team’s most exciting offensive weapons, showcasing his big-play ability as a rookie.

Known for His Viral One-Handed Catches

Pickens has gained widespread attention for his incredible one-handed catches, both in college and the NFL. His highlight-reel grabs have gone viral on social media, earning him a reputation as one of the league’s most entertaining young receivers.

Is George Pickens Getting Traded?

Yes—Pickens, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, is officially headed to Dallas. On May 7, 2025, the Pittsburgh Steelers finalized a trade sending the 24-year-old wide receiver and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys. In exchange, the Steelers received a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

The Cowboys have been searching for a reliable No. 2 receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb, and Pickens is expected to fill that role. In 2024, he tallied 59 receptions for 900 yards and three touchdowns across 14 games. However, his time in Pittsburgh was not without controversy, as he faced some disciplinary issues.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin commented on Pickens’ attitude after he was penalized for unsportsmanlike behavior. “He’s just gotta grow up, man,” Tomlin said in a post-game press conference in December 2024. “It’s an emotional game. These divisional games are big. He’s got a target on his back because he’s George. He understands that. But he’s gotta grow up, and he’s gotta grow up in a hurry.”