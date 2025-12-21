George Clooney’s Late Sister Ada Zeidler: All About His Sibling

Image Credit: Getty Images

George Clooney is grieving the loss of his older sister, Adelia “Ada” Zeidler, who died Dec. 19, 2025, at age 65 after a courageous battle with cancer. According to People, Clooney called Ada his “hero,” saying he’d “never met anyone so brave” as she faced the illness with humor and strength before passing away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in Kentucky.

“My sister, Ada, was my hero,” Clooney told the outlet. “She faced down cancer with courage and humor. I’ve never met anyone so brave. Amal and I will miss her terribly.”

Learn more about her below.

She Was George Clooney ’s Older Sister

Born in Los Angeles on May 2, 1960, Zeidler was the older sister of George Clooney, born to parents Nick Clooney and Nina Clooney.

She Was an Artist and Educator

Unlike her famous brother, Ada lived a quiet life away from the spotlight. She was a trained artist and worked for years as an elementary school art teacher, dedicating herself to creativity, education, and her local community. Her passion for art and teaching defined much of her life, and she was known for inspiring young students through her work.

According to her obituary, Ada was a “talented artist” who taught art at Augusta Independent School for several years.

“In high school, her academic achievements qualified her to be a National Merit Scholar. Her love for reading connected her with other readers in a local book club. She was also a member of the Augusta Art Guild and was a past grand marshal of Augusta’s Annual White Christmas Parade.”

She Was a Mother of Two

Zeidler was a loving mother to her two children, Nick and Allison, whom she shared with her late husband, Norman Zeidler. The couple married on March 14, 1987. Norman, a retired Army captain, died on October 11, 2004, after suffering a heart attack.

She Died After a Battle With Cancer

Zeidler died on December 19, 2025, at age 65 after a battle with cancer. The specific type of cancer was not publicly disclosed.

According to her obituary, she passed away “peacefully surrounded by the people she loved” at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Kentucky.