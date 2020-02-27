Gage Edward: 5 Things On Jeff Lewis’ Ex Who Is Suing Him & Wants To Change Their Daughter’s Name

Roughly one year after their dramatic split, former ‘Flipping Out’ stars Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward are still in the throes of a complicated legal battle. Here are five things you need to know about Gage.

Jeff Lewis, 49, revealed on a shocking episode of his SiriusXM show, Jeff Lewis Live, that his former partner, Gage Edward, 34, is suing him with a very odd request. The couple, who were together for well over a decade, are in the middle of a very difficult custody battle. Now, Gage is serving Jeff with a request to not only maintain co-parentings right but to also change their three-year-old daughter’s name! Here are five things you need to know about Gage Edward.

1) Gage starred on a Bravo TV series with Jeff. Gage and Jeff starred on the Bravo TV series Flipping Out. The series was described as, “Just when America’s favorite house flipper thinks his life could not be any more chaotic, Jeff Lewis embarks on the most unpredictable challenge yet – fatherhood,” per the reality show’s IMDb logline. The long running show began in 2007, with Jeff leading the series. In 2011, Gage joined the show. Both appeared on the series until 2018.

2) Jeff and Gage had a volatile 10 year relationship. Jeff and Gage met and started dating in 2009. By 2011, when Gage joined Flipping Out, the pair took their relationship public and Gage began to serve as Jeff’s business manager. The pair had spoken at length about how they wanted to start a family and in October 2016 they welcomed their daughter, Monroe Christine Lewis via surrogate. But things took a turn. Many of their arguments played out on Flipping Out and in the final year of their relationship, the couple were sleeping in separate rooms of their house and decided to call it quits.

3) Gage and Jeff are not on great terms. While trying to determine the best way to co-parent Monroe, the pair reached a temporary decision in August 2019. However, the pair have barely spoken or maintained an amicable relationship.

4) Jeff is completely non-existent on Gage’s Instagram. With over 45-hundred-thousand followers on his social media account, Gage totally expunged Jeff from any trace on Instagram. There are, however, plenty of selfies and pics of the pair’s daughter, Monroe.

5) Gage is currently the owner of his own business. Gage is the owner of the aptly named Gage Edward, LLC in Los Angeles. Gage serves as the designer and consultant on residential and commercial construction projects, per his LinkedIn page.