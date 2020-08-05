FBG Duck: 5 Things To Know About Chicago Rapper Gunned Down In Drive-By Shooting

FBG Duck was reportedly shot in a drive-by shooting in his hometown of Chicago on Aug. 4 and rushed to a nearby hospital. Here are five things you should know about the rapper.

FBG Duck, 26, whose real name is Carlton D. Weekly, was reportedly one of three people who were tragically shot in a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood on the afternoon of Aug. 4, according to ABC7 Chicago. Friends and people who knew the rapper claimed he died in the shooting after being brought to the city’s Northwestern Hospital, the outlet reported. Although the Chicago Police Department have yet to identify the victims, Daniel O’Shea, the Deputy Chief for the department, confirmed that a shooting happened and revealed the number of people involved in a press conference.

“At approximately 16:37 hours today, right here in the 100 block of East Oak Street, we had three individuals shopping,” O’Shea explained in the conference. “Two vehicles pulled up. Four individuals exited those vehicles, two from each vehicle, and began firing at the individuals that were on the sidewalk outside of one of the stores here. They also struck a female that was in one of the vehicles, which was also parked outside one of the stores here.”

“Right now we have one male, Black, 26 years old, transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased,” he continued. “We have one female, Black, 26 years old, who was also transported to a hospital. She’s currently in serious condition. And we have an additional male, Black, 36 years old, also in serious condition at Northwestern Hospital.”

HollywoodLife has also reached out to FBG Duck’s rep for confirmation.

Here are five things about FBG Duck and the shocking situation that you should know.

1. He’s from Chicago. The talented artist gained recognition for being a member of the rap group Fly Boy Gang, which is where the abbreviation “FBG” in his name came from, aka Clout Boyz. All the members in the group are from Chicago and mostly from the Gangster Disciples, a gang from the South Side of Chicago that was started in the 1960s. They include FBG Duck, Lil Jay, Cashout, Billionaire Black, Young Mello, and Dutchie.

2. Social media tributes started pouring in for him after news of the shooting went public. Although his identity wasn’t confirmed right after the shooting, fans and fellow artists took to Twitter and Instagram to respond to rumors that he was one of the victims. “RIP FBG DUCK #chicagolegend,” one fan tweeted. “Damn that’s actually sad asf about fbg duck,” another wrote.

Former Chicago mayorial candidate Ja’Mal Green also took to Twitter to tweet that FBG Duck was “pronounced dead.” “Popular rapper FBG Duck has just been pronounced dead after being shot in the Gold Coast an hour ago. Prayers up for his family, bring justice to them after this senseless act,” the tweet, which can be seen below, read.

Popular rapper FBG Duck has just been pronounced dead after being shot in the Gold Coast an hour ago. Prayers up for his family, bring justice to them after this senseless act. 🙏🏾 — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) August 4, 2020

3. He keeps his fans up to date on his career and sometimes shares personal moments on Instagram. In addition to posting about new music and live appearances, FBG Duck has posted memorable videos that stand out like two pics he took on his 26th birthday, which can be seen below, on Dec. 6. In them, he was standing and posing with his hands clasped together while looking grateful and happy. “Definitely Enjoying My 26th Gday Thanks For The Gday Wishes Love y’all,” he wrote in the caption for the post.

4. He’s a father. He shared an adorable pic of his daughter smiling and holding a stuffed monkey toy in an Apr. 12 post. “My Baby Girl Getting Big On Me Daddy Love You With Every Bone & My Body #DADDYGIRL #MYPRINCESS,” he wrote in the caption.

5. He denied rumors that he was shot in the shoulder in 2018. He took to his Instagram story to clear things up and stated he wasn’t involved in any kind of shooting in a video. “Y’All Say Anything On The Internet,” he captioned the clip. He also later told VLADTV that he didn’t like the fact that the internet thinks it knows things he’s involved in before the truth is even confirmed.