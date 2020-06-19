Tray Savage Dead: 5 Things To Know About The Chicago Rapper Shot & Killed At 26

Rapper Tray Savage, who was a member of Chief Keef’s record label and born in Chicago, is dead, a new report claims.

Rapper Tray Savage was reportedly shot and killed in Chicago on June 19, TMZ claims. Tray, who was also a member of Chief Keef‘s record label, was driving in the Chatham neighborhood — on the south side of Chicago — around 11 AM when someone reportedly opened fire. Tray, who was only 26 at the time of his death, was hit in both his shoulder and neck, according to TMZ.

After Tray was shot, his car hit three other vehicles, sources told the news outlet. He was then rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Canter, where he was later pronounced dead. Detectives are currently investigating the incident, and no suspects are in custody yet. Want to know more about Tray? Here are five facts we’ve discovered about the rapper:

1. Tray Savage was signed by the rap label Glory Boyz Entertainment, which is also known as GBE, and owned by Fredo Santana and Chief Keef.

2. He’s best known for his 2013 collaboration with Chief Keef, titled “Chiefin Keef”. The music video can be seen below.

3. Other music videos of Tray Savage’s, which can be found on YouTube, include “Faces,” “Know Who I Am,” and “Got The Mac.”

4. Tray Savage had a girlfriend at the time of his death. He was actually dropping her off somewhere at the time he was shot, according to Chicago Sun Times.

5. After Tray Savage’s death, his good friend SG Batman tweeted, “Rest in peace savage realist n****. I love you big bro.”

Tray Savage’s manager Idris Dykes also told HollywoodLife, “Trey Savage was one of the early members of GBE and original members of Glo Gang. Great spirited and always looking for the positive outcome. Was in the process of creating a new album. He was a great brother to Keef and the rest of us and dedicated father to his kids and will truly be missed.”