Eunice Dwumfour: 5 Things To Know About NJ Councilwoman Found Dead In Car With Gunshot Wounds

New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was killed on Wednesday, February 1. Dwumfour was the victim of a shooting that occurred outside of her townhouse. She was 30 years old. Police didn’t identify her, but fellow officials revealed that she was the victim on social media, according to New Jersey Advance Media.

Dwumfour’s loved ones and colleagues paid tribute to her with emotional posts on Facebook after her passing. “We are so heartbroken to announce that our friend, Councilwoman from Sayreville, part of our HRC (Human Relation Commission), our personal friend, a woman of God Eunice Dwumfour was murdered tonight in Sayreville,” one person wrote. Find out more about Dwumfour here.

1. Dwumfour was elected to the city council in 2021

Dwumfour began her three-year term on the Sayreville City Council in 2022, after being elected the year prior. A Republican, she shared that some of the major issues she was looking to address were safe roads, infrastructure, local businesses, and economic growth in an interview with TAPintoRaritanBay. She opened up about why she wanted to run in the interview. “I am running for Council to play a more active role in making sure our Borough is a great place for our children and community to grow,” she said.

2. She was a business analyst and EMT

Reports about Dwumfour’s death mentioned that outside of the city council, she worked as a business analyst and was a part-time EMT. She opened up about her work experience in a profile before the 2021 election in above mentioned interview. “I currently work with Software Companies, Non-Profit Foundations, and other businesses and institutions as a Certified Business Analyst and Scrum Professional,” she said. “As a student, I worked part-time as an EMT in Passaic County.”

She revealed that her background as an EMT made her want to work hard to help first responders as a councilwoman. “My background has made me partial to programs and initiatives that advance the communities they serve. If elected, I will work to provide our first responders and residents with the resources needed to thrive,” she told TAPintoRaritanBay.

3. She studied at William Patterson University

Dwumfour received a Bachelor of Arts in Women’s and Gender Studies from William Patterson University in Wayne, New Jersey. She also described herself as a “proud student” of the Newark public school system in a profile before running for office.

4. She was a member of the Human Relations Commission

Besides city council, Dwumfour was also a dedicated member of the Human Relations Commission (HRC). Her fellow HRC members noted how dedicated she was to the group in memorials to her on Facebook. “She was a woman full of life. When she missed HRC meeting she used to ask me to put her on speaker phone so that she could participate,” one colleague wrote.

5. Police said she was shot multiple times and then crashed her car

A homicide investigation into Dwumfour’s death is still ongoing. Police were called after gunshots were heard, and she was reported dead at the scene. She reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds while in her white SUV, which she then crashed into her townhouse, according to ABC 6.