Ethan Lively: 5 Things To Know About The 17-Year-Old Country Crooner On ‘The Voice’

Ethan Lively is a singer to watch out for on ‘The Voice’ season 20. Get to know one of Team Blake’s country stars.

Ethan Lively is one of the youngest contestants on The Voice season 20, and he’s already made quite an impact. The 17-year-old country singer from Coalfield, Tennessee, is headed to the Battles on March 29. He’ll go head-to-head with another artist, and Blake Shelton will make a decision about who moves on in the competition.

Ethan made a memorable first impression with his blind audition. His deep voice at just 17 captivated the coaches. From his background to his next performance, here’s what you need to know about Ethan.

1. Ethan is on Team Blake.

For his blind audition, Ethan performed George Strait’s “You Look So Good In Love.” Blake was the only coach to turn around, but he’s the perfect coach for Ethan. “You are so charming,” Kelly Clarkson told Ethan after his audition. For the Battles, Blake has paired Ethan with Avery Roberson. They’ll be singing “I Just Got Started Lovin’ You” by James Otto.

2. Ethan shaved his head to support his friend.

Ethan’s best friend is named Ethan Humphrey, and he’s currently undergoing treatment for cancer. When Humphrey lost his hair to chemo, Ethan shaved his head in support, according to Ethan’s NBC bio. He also enjoys playing music for Humphrey. Ethan posted a sweet message about his best friend on Instagram. “For those of you who don’t know,this is my best friend (I call my brother) Ethan,” Ethan wrote. “Since we met he’s always supported my dream of becoming a country music star. But he was diagnosed with sarcoma cancer about a year ago. And even through it all he’s been here for me so I wanted to say thank you brother I love you.”

3. Growing up hasn’t been easy for Ethan.

Ethan opened up about his upbringing ahead of the Battles. “Growing up wasn’t always easy. We lived paycheck to paycheck in a trailer,” Ethan admitted.

4. He can play the guitar.

Ethan didn’t play the guitar for his blind audition, but he will be playing the guitar for his Battles performance. Ethan learned to play the guitar when he was 13 years old. He’s been playing at local fairs and festivals.

5. He works two jobs.

Ethan is very hard-working at just 17 years old. In addition to high school, Ethan has two jobs. He’s a farmer and a dog groomer!