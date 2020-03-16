Erica Barrier: 5 Things About Eric B’s Daughter, 28, Who Was Seriously Injured In Car Crash

Eric B’s 28-year-old daughter, Erica Supreme Barrier was hospitalized after a serious car crash in Connecticut early Sunday morning, March 15, CT State Police told HollywoodLife.

Erica Supreme Barrier, the 28-year-old daughter of hip hop legend Eric Barrier (Eric B) was involved in a serious car accident in Hartford, Connecticut at 12:37 AM on early Sunday morning, Connecticut state police confirmed to HollywoodLife. According to the official police report, obtained by HollywoodLife, Erica driving a Mini Cooper Countryman on I-91 in Connecticut when it “stopped in the center lane” and an oncoming truck “was unable to stop in time and impacted the rear of [Erica’s car].”

1. Erica was seriously injured in the accident. She “sustained serious injuries,” according to the police report. Erica was “transported to Hartford Hospital,” police say. The truck driver was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.

2. An unconfirmed report describes Erica’s injuries. Jamie Foster Brown shared an alleged photo of Erica, along with a statement from who she claims is Eric B’s publicist. The post alleges Erica is in “extreme critical condition after an 18 wheeler rolled over her vehicle.” Brown writes, “Barrier is suffering from severe neck and spine fractures, among her many life threatening injuries, confirmed Eric B’s long time publicist Alvina Alston. The family is at her bedside and asking for your prayers.”

3. Erica doesn’t appear to have social media. There are no verified Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts associated with her name.

4. Eric B has not yet spoken out. His last posts are just hours before news of the accident.

5. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Troop H at 860-534-1000. Keep checking back for updates about this developing story.