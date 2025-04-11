Eric Dane: About the ‘Greys Anatomy’ Star Who Was Diagnosed With ALS

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Eric Dane is making headlines—not for a new role, but for his health. In an interview with People, the actor revealed, “I have been diagnosed with ALS.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) “is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. ALS causes loss of muscle control. The disease gets worse over time.”

Eric added, “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

Eric Dane Is From California

He was born on November 9, 1972, in San Francisco, California.

Eric Dane Is a Dad

He is the proud father of two daughters, Billie and Georgia.

Eric Dane’s Relationship With Rebecca Gayheart

Eric has been married to actress and model Rebecca Gayheart since 2004. Although they’ve had ups and downs—including filing for divorce, which was later dismissed—the two remain connected through their children.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Rebecca shared, “I think it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It’s just a season. It wasn’t a failure. It was a huge success.” The mother of two added, “We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years and we had two beautiful kids so I think that’s a successful relationship, and that’s how we look at it.”

Back in 2018, she also said,”But we are trying and we are committed … There are so many things. I think that as a female you need to be able to always take care of yourself and never depend on a man. I’m going back to work and I think it’s partly because I want my daughters to see me work. I took some time off to have my kids.”

Eric Dane’s TV and Film Work

Eric is best known for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria. His film credits include Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Marley & Me, and appearances in the X-Men franchise.