Emma Dumont: 5 Things About the Actor Who Identifies as Trans Masculine Non-Binary

Image Credit: Getty Images for Cadillac

Emma Dumont has changed their pronouns from she/her to they/them and revealed their new name. The model, dancer and actor — who rose to prominence after landing a role in Christopher Nolan‘s Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer — recently revealed they are trans masculine non-binary. Fans are now curious to learn more about the talented actor, their rise in Hollywood and more.

Hollywood Life has five facts about Emma Dumont below.

Emma Dumont’s Oppenheimer Role

Emma landed their first film role in True Adolescents. After that, the Seattle native went on to star in a handful of movies, including Starving in Suburbia, Inherent Vice, What Lies Ahead, 2021’s Wrong Turn and Licorice Pizza.

Alongside booking film roles, Emma also landed multiple television roles, including the character Melanie in Boneheads, Emma in Aquarius, Zoe in T@gged and Lorna in The Gifted.

In 2023, Emma starred in Oppenheimer as the character Jackie Oppenheimer, who was J. Robert Oppenheimer’s sister-in-law.

They Studied Ballet Before Acting

Before Emma landed back-to-back acting jobs, they started ballet training at the age of 3. Throughout Emma’s childhood, they studied dance at the Pacific Northwest Ballet School, Cornish College of the Arts, Spectrum Dance Theatre School and a few summers at the American Ballet Theatre.

Emma Identifies as Trans Masculine Non-Binary

In December 2024, a rep for Emma explained to TMZ, “They identify as a trans masculine non-binary person.”

Emma’s New Name Is Nick

After their rep confirmed they identify as trans masculine non-binary, the spokesperson added that Emma is going by the name Nick among close friends and family members.

The Actor Is Keeping Their Professional Name

In a statement to TMZ, a spokesperson for Emma noted, “Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family.”

Therefore, Emma’s name will likely still be credited the same in film and TV roles for now.