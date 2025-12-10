Who Is Eileen Higgins? Meet the New Miami Mayor

Image Credit: Getty Images

Eileen Higgins just made history in Miami. The longtime community advocate and former Miami-Dade County commissioner was elected mayor in December 2025 after defeating Republican Emilio González — a former city manager backed by President Donald Trump — in a high-profile runoff, securing about 59% of the vote. Her victory not only makes her the first woman to lead Miami, but also the first Democrat to be elected mayor in nearly 30 years, ending a long drought for her party in the city’s top office.

“Miami chose a new direction,” Higgins said during her victory speech at the Miami Woman’s Club on December 9, 2025. “You chose competence over chaos, results over excuses and a city government that finally works for you.”

With her runoff victory tonight, Eileen Higgins will be Miami's next mayor—the first woman in the city’s history and the first Democrat in nearly 30 years elected to the office. Congrats, Mayor-elect! pic.twitter.com/lSyZ087Xvc — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) December 10, 2025

The win also drew national attention, with Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin praising the outcome as proof of what organized, broad-based campaigning can deliver in cities like Miami. “Tonight’s result is yet another warning sign to Republicans that voters are fed up with their out-of-touch agenda that is raising costs for working families across the country,” he said.

Learn more about her below.

Who Is Eileen Higgins?

Higgins is the newly elected mayor of Miami, making history in December 2025 as the first woman and first Democrat in nearly 30 years to lead the city after defeating Republican González with nearly 59% of the vote. Before her election, she served as a Miami-Dade County Commissioner for District 5 from 2018 to 2025, where she focused on affordable housing, public transit, climate resiliency, and community investment.

Higgins brings a wide-ranging background to the role: she began her career as an engineer, later worked in the private sector in marketing for major brands, and went on to serve as Country Director for the Peace Corps in Belize. She also worked as a Foreign Service Officer for the U.S. Department of State, contributing to development and economic initiatives in Mexico and South Africa.

Where Is Eileen Higgins From?

Higgins was born in Dayton, Ohio, and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before eventually settling in Miami in the early 2000s.

She’s also known for her ease with Spanish and her close connection to the city’s multicultural population, even noting that some locals affectionately refer to her as “La Gringa.”

Where Did Eileen Higgins Go to School?

Higgins earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New Mexico. She later pursued an MBA from Cornell University.

Is Eileen Higgins Married?

No. Higgins is not married, and she has not publicly shared details about her romantic life. She keeps her personal relationships private, and there is no public information about a spouse or children.