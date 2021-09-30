TV News

Dr. Hamilton: What We Know About The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Character & His Connection To Meredith

Peter Gallagher
AFF-USA/Shutterstock
GREY’S ANATOMY - "All Tomorrow's Parties" - In the midst of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grey Sloan Memorial and its surgeons' lives have been turned upside down. The season 17 premiere picks up one month into the pandemic, and it's all-hands-on-deck as Meredith, Bailey and the rest of the Grey Sloan doctors find themselves on the frontlines of a new era. Meanwhile, an unintentionally started fire has first responders from Station 19 bringing patients into the hospital for treatment on the "Grey's Anatomy" season premiere, THURSDAY, NOV. 12 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.” (ABC) ELLEN POMPEO
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Look Up Child” – Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 6 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) JESSE WILLIAMS
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Look Up Child” – Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 6 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) SARAH DREW
GREY’S ANATOMY - “The Center Won’t Hold” – Bailey finds herself in the middle of an argument with patients’ families as they await news about their children who were injured in a fire. Winston surprises Maggie, and Amelia and Link try to have some fun as new parents. Teddy learns her colleagues know more than she may like about her relationship woes with Owen, and Richard and Koracick go at it during the second hour of the “Grey’s Anatomy” season 17 premiere, THURSDAY, NOV. 12 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) ELLEN POMPEO View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Entertainment Director

There’s a new doctor coming to Grey Sloan in season 18. Peter Gallagher has joined the cast as Dr. David Hamilton, and he’s going to have a lot to do with Meredith.

New doctors come to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital all the time, but there’s some major discussion about Dr. David Hamilton. The O.C. vet Peter Gallagher is going to have a major recurring role in Grey’s Anatomy season 18.

The eighteenth season premieres on September 30, and that’s when Dr. Hamilton will make his first appearance. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything we know so far about this new character.

Peter Gallagher
Peter Gallagher is a new cast member of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18. (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Dr. Hamilton Knows Meredith’s Mom

Dr. Hamilton is connected to Meredith via her late mother, Ellis Grey. The official synopsis for the season 18 premiere reveals that Meredith will have a “surprising opportunity when she meets a dynamic doctor from her mother‘s past.” That “dynamic doctor” is none other than Dr. Hamilton!

Related Gallery

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16 -- Photos

GREY'S ANATOMY - "It's Raining Men" - After Meredith inadvertently stirs up negative press for Grey Sloan, she tries to make things right with her former colleagues, jeopardizing her community service hours. Station 19's Ben and Vic bring a young woman into the hospital, and Jackson stands up to Koracick when he goes too far with a patient's family. Meanwhile, Bailey receives unexpected news; and Owen finds himself at Pac-Gen North, which Alex sees as a recruiting opportunity on "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, OCT. 17 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal) KEVIN MCKIDD, JUSTIN CHAMBERS, ANDY COHEN
GREY'S ANATOMY - "Back in the Saddle" - The Grey Sloan doctors operate on a man who crashed into Maggie's car as Owen, back from paternity leave, struggles with Tom's new position. Outside the hospital, Meredith's recent firing doesn't stop her from diagnosing those around her. Plus, Richard and Alex start anew and it's not easy. All the while, Jo readies herself to return to work, and Amelia has a new revelation in her relationship with Link, on an all-new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, OCT. 3 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal) GIACOMO GIANNIOTTI, ELLEN POMPEO
GREY'S ANATOMY - "Back in the Saddle" - The Grey Sloan doctors operate on a man who crashed into Maggie's car as Owen, back from paternity leave, struggles with Tom's new position. Outside the hospital, Meredith's recent firing doesn't stop her from diagnosing those around her. Plus, Richard and Alex start anew and it's not easy. All the while, Jo readies herself to return to work, and Amelia has a new revelation in her relationship with Link, on an all-new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, OCT. 3 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal) CLEO KING, JESSE WILLIAMS, ELLEN POMPEO

David Hamilton is a Minnesota neurosurgeon who asks Meredith to attend the opening of a research library dedicated to her mother, according to TV Insider. Peter told the outlet that Dr. Hamilton knew Ellis “somewhat in the past.” He added, “In addition to that coincidence, he regards Meredith as a premier surgeon in her field, and so that interests him.”

It’s unclear how Dr. Hamilton and Ellis met in the past or if the show will explore that aspect of the story. When Peter’s casting was announced, Deadline said that “his character may hold the key to how Kate Burton’s Ellis Grey will be reintroduced on the show.”

grey's anatomy
Meredith with her mother, Ellis Grey. (ABC/Everett Collection)

Is Dr. Hamilton Good Or Bad? 

Peter also teased that some of Meredith’s colleagues “think he’s up to something.” However, Peter thinks Dr. Hamilton’s a good guy. “I was fully expecting Hamilton to be brash and insensitive,” he told TV Insider. “That’s not my impression. He’s really good at his job, and so far, he seems to be a pretty good human being!”

Who Plays Dr. Hamilton?

Dr. Hamilton is played by the one and only Peter Gallagher. Most TV watchers will remember Peter most from his role as Sandy Cohen on The O.C. He’s recently played Nick on Grace and Frankie and Mitch on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.