Who Is Dolores Huerta? All About the César Chávez Accuser & Civil Rights Leader

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Dolores Huerta is recognized as a strong labor leader and civil rights activist, but most recently, her name has made headlines for a different reason. In March 2026, renewed attention about César Chávez, who died in 1993, sparked controversy, as sexual abuse allegations against him came to light. As one of Chavez’s closest former collaborators, Huerta’s claims have prompted newfound scrutiny about Chavez’s legacy.

Learn more about Huerta, her connection to Chávez and his controversy below.

Who Is Dolores Huerta?

Huerta is a 96-year-old American labor activist and community organizer best known for her work advocating for farmworkers’ rights. Born on April 10, 1930, in New Mexico, she became a powerful voice in the fight for better working conditions and fair wages. Over the past several decades, Huerta has helped organize strikes, negotiate labor contracts and champion social justice causes, particularly for Latino workers and communities.

The civil rights leader is also credited with coining the slogan “Sí, se puede,” a rallying cry for activists nationwide.

Huerta’s dedication to advocacy has earned her several recognitions, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

How Is Dolores Huerta Connected to Cesar Chavez?

Huerta worked with Chávez as a co-founder of the United Farm Workers (UFW) union. Together, they built one of the most influential labor movements in U.S. history by organizing farmworkers during the 1960s and 1970s. While Chávez often served as the public face of the movement, Huerta played a critical role behind the scenes by negotiating major labor agreements.

Huerta and Chávez’s partnership was central to the success of the UFW, but she eventually came forward with sexual abuse allegations against her former collaborator.

In a March 18, 2026, statement, Huerta accused Chávez of pressuring her to have sex with him on one occasion, then raping her another time.

“I am nearly 96 years old, and for the last 60 years have kept a secret because I believed that exposing the truth would hurt the farmworker movement I have spent my entire life fighting for,” Huerta’s post began. “I have encouraged people to always use their voice. Following the New York Times’ multi-year investigation into sexual misconduct by Cesar Chavez, I can no longer stay silent and must share my own experiences.”

Huerta recalled being a young mother in the ’60s and experiencing “two separate sexual encounters with Cesar.”

“The first time I was manipulated and pressured into having sex with him, and I didn’t feel I could say ‘no’ because he was someone that I admired, my boss and the leader of the movement I had already devoted years of my life to,” Huerta’s statement read. “The second time I was forced, against my will, and in an environment where I felt trapped.”

Huerta also revealed that she got pregnant as a result of Chávez’s sexual abuse. She arranged for the children to live with other families.

“I had experienced abuse and sexual violence before, and I convinced myself these were incidents that I had to endure alone and in secret,” she continued. “Both sexual encounters with Cesar led to pregnancies. I chose to keep my pregnancies secret and, after the children were born, I arranged for them to be raised by other families that could give them stable lives.”

Cesar Chavez Allegations 2026: Controversy Explained

In 2026, renewed scrutiny surrounding Chávez sparked debate about his leadership and personal conduct. As new details continue to emerge, the controversy has prompted other activists and the general public to reassess Chávez’s legacy in the farmworker movement.

As Huerta’s statement pointed out, The New York Times reported that Chávez had groomed and sexually abused female children.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.