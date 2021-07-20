Dflex: 5 Things To Know About The Extreme Contortionist On ‘AGT’

Get ready for some of the wildest contortions you’ve ever seen. Dflex is showing off his contortionist skills during the July 20 episode of ‘AGT.’ Here’s what you need to know.

Dflex is bringing one eye-popping act to America’s Got Talent. The Nigerian contortionist will be making his America’s Got Talent debut during the final round of season 16 auditions on July 21. But he’s no stranger to the Got Talent universe.

Who is Dflex? After seeing his contortion skills, you are going to be fascinated by this talented individual. HollywoodLife has 5 key things you need to know about Dflex.

1. Dflex has been on ‘Nigeria’s Got Talent.’

America’s Got Talent won’t be the first Got Talent show that Dflex has appeared on. Dflex went on Nigeria’s Got Talent in 2013 and was one of the top 10 finalists. He posted a video of his performance on Instagram in 2019 and wrote, “A day I can never forget, a day I would always cherish, the day it all started.”

2. His real name is Oyindamola Kolawole Emmanuel.

Dflex was born Oyindamola Kolawole Emmanuel in 1993. He hails from the city of Akure in Nigeria. He studied mass communication in college and graduated from the Yaba College of Technology.

3. He’s known as the ‘most flexible person in Nigeria.’

“I feel good and happy when they call me ‘the most flexible person in Nigeria’ but I don’t let it get to me because some people can be clowns. I just smile and keep working,” he told Nigeria’s Premium Times. He’s gone on to work with Nigerian celebrities like Nigeria like Kaffy, Psquare, and Phyno. He headlined his own show called LIMBERNESS.

4. He is on social media.

Dflex is currently on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. He frequently posts videos of his contorting skills. He has over 8,800 followers on Instagram ahead of his AGT audition airing on NBC.

5. Dflex discovered his talent on the playground.

“The first thing I realized I could do was ‘jump ropes’ with my hands,” Dflex told Premium Times. “This is when you interlock your fingers and take them over your head and back. After this, I discovered a lot of other things from practicing, and then I knew I had the talent.”