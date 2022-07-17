Declyn Lauper: 5 Things About Cyndi Lauper’s Son, 24, Arrested In Stolen Car

The pop icon's son was charged with 'unauthorized use of a vehicle' after he was found in the driver's seat of a stolen Mercedes Benz. Find out all about the rapper known as Dex Lauper here!

By:
July 17, 2022 12:52PM EDT
View gallery
Cyndi Lauper MusiCares' 2022 Person of the Year, Arrivals, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 01 Apr 2022
Cyndi Lauper, Declyn Lauper, Dex. Cyndi Lauper and her son Declyn Lauper pose backstage at the 8th Annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert at the Beacon Theatre, in New York Cyndi Lauper's 8th Annual Home for the Holidays Benefit Concert - Press Room, New York, USA - 08 Dec 2018
Declyn Lauper Thornton, Cyndi Lauper 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2021
Image Credit: Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Pop icon Cyndi Lauper woke up to some unsettling news on the morning of Thursday, July 14. Her 24-year-old son, Declyn, was arrested after he was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a stolen car in New York City. The New York Police Department confirmed to HollywoodLife that the “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” singer’s offspring was taken into custody after officers discovered a car was double parked. “It was a 2014 Mercedes-Benz and when calling it in they learned the car was stolen,” read the NYPD’s statement. “A 24-year-old male Declyn Lauper was in the driver’s seat and was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.”

Declyn Lauper and mom Cyndi Lauper seen at 2021 VMAs. (Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

Find out more about Cyndi’s son Declyn, below.

1. Declyn is the Grammy winner’s only child.

Cyndi shares her only child with husband David Thornton, whom she married in 1991. Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper was born on November 19, 1997.

2. He is a rapper who collaborated with G-Easy

Declyn has made a name for himself in the music biz as rapper Dex Lauper. With 2 million followers on Instagram, the rising star has collaborated with some big names, including G-Easy. The pair worked together on the 2019 song “K I D S”.

3. After his arrest, he posted a music video about ‘privacy’

Declyn was sitting in the Mercedes C350 that was reported stolen two years ago, per TMZ. The musician was allowed to leave the police station with a desk appearance ticket for a future court date. Interestingly, two days later, he posted a music video to his Instagram with the song’s lyrics in the caption, reading, “No time for TMZ I just want some Privacy I just want some time for Me!”

 

Declyn Lauper was arrested in July 2022 after being found sitting in a stolen car. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

4. Cyndi said it’s ‘hard’ for Declyn having a famous mom

In an interview back in 2008, the legendary pop star opened up about her son living with a famous mom. “It’s hard for him,” she told The Guardian. “People look at him, and he feels the pressure of being my son. Someone came up to me in the street and kept talking and talking. Declyn said afterwards, ‘Who are you?’ And I said, ‘I’m a mommy.’ And he said, ‘No, you’re not — you’re Cyndi Lauper!'”

5. Declyn is fiercely protective of his mom

It looks like Declyn doesn’t hold anything against his Grammy-winning parent for being famous, however. In a recent Instagram Story, the young rising star shared a photo of the pair walking the red carpet at the 2021 VMAs with the caption, “Say what you want about me but keep my mother’s name out of your mouth. I couldn’t have asked god for a better mother.”

More From Our Partners

ad