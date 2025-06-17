David Hekili Kenui Bell: 5 Things About the ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Star Who Died

Image Credit: David Hekili Kenui Bell/Instagram

Actor David Hekili Kenui Bell died at the age of 46 after appearing in Disney’s 2025 live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch. News of his death broke in June 2025, shortly after the film was released, and his inner circle was crushed to learn of his passing. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed. David’s sister, Jalene Kanani Bell, announced the news on Facebook, and his family confirmed it to TMZ.

“It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother, David H. K. Bell, will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father,” she wrote. “I met my little brother at the age of 18, on my high school graduation day, it was the most amazing surprise which I had been asking for for years, that our mom’s made happen for us, and that gift has lasted a lifetime. While I didn’t grow up with a father, David gave me all the unconditional love I could possibly ask for and I believe that all his family and friends received the same from him.”

Below, Hollywood Life is remembering David with a list of five facts about him and his career.

David Hekili Kenui Bell Was a Football Fan

As seen on his Facebook page, David was a vocal football fan. Multiple social media posts showcased his passion for Super Bowl games and his favorite teams.

David Worked at Kona Airport in Hawaii

According to David’s Facebook page, he was working as the Assistant Airport Superintendent at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole until he died. He balanced his acting career with his job at the airport.

David’s sister added in her Facebook post that while working at Kona Airport, customers could hear him on the PA system “where he loved working to create an awesome and safe customer experience.”

David Played ‘Big Hawaiian Dude’ in Lilo & Stitch

David got his big break in the Lilo & Stitch remake, playing “Big Hawaiian Dude” in the film. The late SAG-AFTRA actor had previously starred in multiple on-screen roles, but his Disney appearance became a breakout for him.

David Starred in Hawai’i Five-0

Before being cast in Lilo & Stitch, David appeared in Hawai’i Five-O in addition to Magnum P.I.

David Bought His Family Tickets for Lilo & Stitch

According to his sister, Jalene, David bought his family tickets to “the best seats in the house for us all to go together to opening night [of Lilo & Stitch] in Kapolei” just two weeks before he died.

“We talked about and were so energized by the fans dressed in L&S gear head to toe, T-shirts, onezees [sic], hats, mask, and the merch galore flying off the shelf as we stood in line for popcorn,” Jalene wrote. “I said we should get shave ice after the movie and reenact the sceen, but then realized the store was already closed [sic]. To celebrate him and try to ease our grief, we went to get shave ice and my grandson’s emotion was on point.”