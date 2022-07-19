Cubb Coleman: 5 Things To Know About Zendaya’s Cousin Who Was Revealed On ‘Claim To Fame’

The guessing continues on Claim To Fame. Cubb Coleman was eliminated from the new series at the end of the July 18 episode. His celebrity relative was guessed correctly by Pepper.

So, who is Cubb Coleman? He’s related to one of Hollywood’s biggest stars at the moment: the one and only Zendaya. Get to know Cubb Coleman with our 5 key facts below.

1. Cubb was revealed as Zendaya’s cousin on Claim To Fame.

After a 5-3 vote, Pepper was made the guesser again during the July 18 episode. Her target for her guess was “Michael.” Pepper was tipped off about Michael’s true identity after Logan pointed out Euphoria and Spider-Man clues. She guessed that Michael’s celebrity relative was Zendaya, and she was right. Michael revealed his real name is Cubb. “Hopefully, she’s not disappointed in me,” Cubb said about Zendaya after he was eliminated.

View Related Gallery Zendaya's Sexiest Looks: Photos Zendaya attends the Valentino Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Paris Fashion Valentino F/W 22-23 Front Row, Paris, France - 06 Mar 2022

2. Cubb produced a major record for Zendaya.

“My relative gave me a big opportunity to make a hit song for them,” Cubb told Amara Skye, who happens to be Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter. “So I produced like a really big record.” That record was a K.C. Undercover theme song, according to his LinkedIn profile. Zendaya starred in the Disney Channel series from 2015 to 2018.

3. Cubb is a music producer and engineer.

According to Cubb’s LinkedIn, he works as an audio engineer and producer. He’s also the CEO of Social Media’s Record. The company, founded in 2019, is a “full-service music production agency” that collaborates with “artists, producers, videographers, and companies throughout the Los Angeles area and beyond.”

Social Media’s Record takes “inspiration from the intersection of science fiction and futurism. The digital age serves as a great source of inspiration and allows SMR to communicate effectively to our target market – the generation’s next stars and those who aspire to be like them.”

4. Amara initially thought he was related to a rapper.

When discussing his celebrity relative during the second episode of Claim To Fame, Amara didn’t initially think that Cubb was related to Zendaya. She thought he was related to the late XXXTentacion. However, Cubb guessed correctly that Amara is related to Whoopi. “Honestly, I feel like her face gives me Whoopi Goldberg. Like, there’s something in there. She has braids/dreads. Whoopi Goldberg has braids/dreads,” Cubb said.

5. Cubb has shared remixes on Spotify.

Cubb posted four remixes on his SoundCloud five years ago and beyond. His “Get That” remix has over 570,000 streams and counting.