Who Is Conner Smith? 5 Things to Know About the Country Singer

Image Credit: Getty Images for Big Machine Lab

Conner Smith has steadily risen to fame in the country music world after releasing his 2021 TikTok-viral single, “I Hate Alabama.” After that, his success expanded. But after June 2025’s CMA Fest, the “Creek Will Rise” artist was reportedly involved in a car accident that allegedly killed an elderly pedestrian.

Below, Hollywood Life has gathered five facts about Smith.

Conner Smith Is From Nashville

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Smith was also raised in the famous city. He is currently 24 years old.

Conner Smith’s ‘I Hate Alabama’ Was About a Breakup

Smith went viral on TikTok for his 2021 single “I Hate Alabama,” which features lyrics battering the University of Alabama’s atmosphere, but the song, Smith clarified, is really about a breakup.

“I think we were very mindful of making sure of that. If this song had just been about football, we would never have recorded it,” the singer said, according to TheTuscaloosaNews.com in 2021. “There’s no point in that; it’s just ridiculous. Just kind of shunning a whole state, or a whole town, that’s not our goal at all. This is a love song, this is a heartbreak song, and it’s just kind of centered around college.”

While reacting to the attention his single received, Smith said he “kind of freaked out,” calling it a “diamond in the rough.”

“We thought this song could be really, really special,” he added. “I think the magic in this song is that at the end of the day, it’s a compliment to Alabama. …Then you get to the hook and realize it’s not about football at all. As a songwriter, that’s a perfect hook.”

Conner Smith’s Mother Worked in Music

Thanks to his mom, Jennifer Vickery Smith, Smith was inspired to get involved in the country music scene since she interviewed artists as part of her job.

Conner Smith Is Married

Smith has been married to his wife, surfer Leah Thompson, since April 2024.

Conner Smith’s 2025 Car Accident Killed a Pedestrian

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, a 77-year-old female pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle. Her name was Dorothy Dobbins. Police reported that its preliminary investigation discovered “that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, driven by Conner Smith, 24, was traveling north on 3rd Avenue North as Dobbins was crossing the roadway.”

“It appears that she was inside a marked crosswalk when she was struck around 7:30 p.m.,” the release read. “Dobbins, who lived nearby, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died. The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian. He showed no signs of impairment. There are no charges at present as the investigation continues.”

Smith’s attorney confirmed that his client was “involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life,” according to a statement obtained by People.

“His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement read. “Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”