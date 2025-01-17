Colton Moore: What We Know About the Georgia State Senator

Georgia Senator Colton Moore was arrested Thursday morning just before Governor Brian Kemp‘s annual State of the State address.

A video shared on X shows Senator Moore attempting to enter the State House chamber, where he was denied entry and arrested.

Learn more about him and the incident below.

Who Is Colton Moore?

Moore is a Republican from Trenton, Georgia, and serves in the Georgia State Senate. He represents the 53rd district, which includes parts of northwest Georgia. He is one of the chamber’s most right-wing members.

In September 2023, Moore was expelled from the Senate Republican caucus after he publicly criticized fellow Republicans who opposed a special session to take action against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for indicting former President Donald Trump.

What Did Senator Colton Moore Do?

Moore was arrested on Thursday after attempting to enter the chamber during the governor’s State of the State speech. “You cannot impede a General Assembly session,” Moore said, trying to push past House staff who were blocking the door. “I have a constitutional obligation to attend.”

He had previously been banned from the state House chamber last year after publicly criticizing late House Speaker David Ralston on the day Ralston was being honored. Moore referred to Ralston as “one of the most corrupt Georgia leaders we’ll ever see” over allegations that Ralston had improperly delayed court cases he handled as a lawyer. House Speaker Jon Burns condemned Moore’s remarks as “vile” and announced the ban, stating it would remain in place until Moore issued an apology.

The day before his arrest, Moore escalated tensions by labeling Speaker Burns, a fellow Republican, a “tyrant” on social media.

“I will NEVER back down,” Moore wrote on X, sharing the letter he penned to Burns. “I will ALWAYS speak the truth and represent the people of Northwest Georgia as their trusted America First Senator.”

Is Senator Colton Moore in Jail?

Moore was handcuffed and taken to the Fulton County Jail, where online records show he was booked on misdemeanor charges of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. Jail records indicate he was required to post a $1,000 bail for release.

After his release that same day, the senator stated he was reporting from a local hospital, having taken a “bit of a beating on his hand.”

“Thank you to all the patriots who have shown their support today. I have a Constitutional duty and will be back in the legislature tomorrow,” Moore said.