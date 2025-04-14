Who Is Cody Balmer? About the Suspect in Josh Shapiro’s Arson Attack

Image Credit: Getty Images

Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and his family were victims of an arson attack, and a man named Cody Balmer was named a suspect in the case. Shapiro’s Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, residence was partially burned, and law enforcement was able to rescue the politician. Below, learn about Balmer and the entire case.

What Happened to Josh Shapiro?

Shapiro’s house was targeted in an arson attack in the early morning hours on April 13, 2025. According to a statement by Pennsylvania state police, the governor and his family “were present in a different part of the residence” from where the fire was located, and they “were evacuated safely and were not injured.”

Is Josh Shapiro OK?

Yes, Shapiro and his family successfully evacuated and no one was harmed in the attack. Hours after the fire, the governor tweeted, “Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg. The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police.”

Shapiro added in his tweet, “Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities,” the governor wrote, adding, “Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori [Shapiro] and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”

Who Is Cody Balmer?

Balmer is a 38-year-old man from Harrisburg. According to CBS News, Balmer was identified in security footage after climbing over the fence of the governor’s residence and evading troopers. He then was seen throwing a homemade Molotov cocktail into the house upon breaking a window. Balmer was later seen running away from the residence after setting it on fire.

When police arrested Balmer, he told them that he was “harboring hatred” for Shapiro and, if he had confronted the governor, Balmer would have “beaten him with his hammer,” per CBS.