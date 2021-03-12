Cliff Simon: 5 Things About The ‘Stargate’ Actor Who Died In A Kite-Boarding Accident At 58

Cliff Simon has sadly died at the age of 58. He passed away after a tragic kite-boarding accident in California on March 9.

Cliff Simon’s life has been tragically cut short. The actor died on March 9, 2021, after injuries he sustained in a kite-boarding accident. He was just 58 years old. His wife, Colette Simon, announced the devastating news.

His sudden death comes as a surprise to everyone. Friends and co-stars of the actor are mourning Cliff’s tragic death. Cliff was loved by so many after his long career in film and television. Here’s what you need to know about Cliff.

1. Cliff died on March 9.

“It is with unimaginable heartbreak that I am sharing with you, that my beloved husband, Cliff Simon, passed away at 12:30pm on Tuesday March 9, 2021. He was at Topanga Beach, California and sadly passed away after a tragic kiteboarding accident,” Cliff’s wife wrote on his Facebook page. She added, “A small saving grace to this tragedy is that he was doing one of the things he loved most and passed away on the beach near the water, which was his temple. I know this is a shock and will hit hard but we hope you can respect our need for privacy at this time.” A direct cause of Cliff’s death was not given.

2. Former co-stars are paying tribute to him.

Upon hearing the tragic news, Cliff’s past co-stars began to mourn his death on Twitter. Suanne Braun, who played Hathor in Stargate SG-1, wrote on Twitter, “I’m so devastated to know that I will never see your smiling face again my dear friend. @cliffmsimon you’ve left us way too soon and I’m utterly, utterly heartbroken. My prayers go out to Colette and your family. The world won’t be the same without you.”

Simone Bailly posted a photo of herself with Cliff and tweeted, Thank you @cliffmsimon for sharing your smile and talent with all of us. I feel so fortunate to have known you. I think I speak for the entire Stargate family when I say, we love you Cliff Simon.” Simone played Ka’lel in Stargate: SG-1.

3. He was best known for his role in ‘Stargate SG-1.’

Cliff notably played the villainous Ba’al on the TV series Stargate SG-1. He appeared in 15 episodes over the course of the show’s 6 seasons. He reprised the role in the 2008 movie Stargate: Continuum. He also played Mitch on the South African soap Egoli: Place of Gold for a number of years.

4. He was a high-profile swimmer.

From a young age, Cliff aspired to be a great swimmer. After his family’s move from South Africa to England, Cliff continued his swimming training. He even qualified for Great Britain’s national swimming squad. At just 17, Cliff was on track to qualify for the 1984 Summer Olympics, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He ended up quitting and joined the South African Air Force. He served a two-year term.

5. His last role was in 2020.

Cliff played the role of Ioseph in the short film The Long Dig, which was released in 2020. He was set the voice the role of Lord Commodore Ranor Broxton in the upcoming series Dreadnought: Invasion Six. In addition to Stargate, he appeared on shows like 24, NCIS Los Angeles, NCIS New Orleans, The Americans, Castle, and more over the years.