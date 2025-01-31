Who Is Chuck Todd? Meet the Former NBC News Journalist

Image Credit: FilmMagic

As a door closes, a new chapter begins for Chuck Todd. After nearly 20 years at NBC, his time with the network has come to an end. In a memo shared on Friday, January 31, 2025, Todd reflected on his departure, stating, “There’s never a perfect time to leave a place that’s been a professional home for so long, but I’m pretty excited about a few new projects that are on the cusp of going from ‘pie in the sky’ to ‘near reality.’ So, I’m grateful for the chance to get a jump start on my next chapter during this important moment.”

Hollywood Life has gathered some key facts about Chuck. Learn more about him below.

Who Is Chuck Todd?

Chuck is a journalist best known for serving as the moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press. He was born on April 8, 1972, in Miami, Florida.

He is married to Kristian Todd, and the couple has two children: Margaret and Harrison Todd.

Why Is Chuck Todd Leaving NBC?

I shared some career news on my podcast today. Enjoy! https://t.co/kmZA7bm1Lr — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) January 31, 2025

In his note, Todd expressed his desire to focus on the entrepreneurial side of his career. “At my core, I’m an entrepreneur — I spent my first 15 years professionally working for the company that started the political newsletter craze that dominates today. And this is a ripe moment. National media can’t win trust back without having a robust partner locally and trying to game algorithms is no way to inform and report. People are craving community and that’s something national media or the major social media companies can’t do as well as local media.”

Despite leaving NBC, Todd emphasized his intention to continue reporting and analyzing politics. “Needless to say, I do plan to continue to share my reporting and unique perspective of covering politics with data and history as important baselines in understanding where we were, where we are and where we’re going.”

What Is Chuck Todd’s Net Worth and Salary?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chuck has a net worth of $12 million and earns a salary of $4 million.