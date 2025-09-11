Who Is Christy Martin? 5 Things to Know About the Legendary Boxer

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Christy Martin is widely regarded as one of the most influential female boxers in history. Nicknamed “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” she broke barriers in the 1990s by bringing women’s boxing into the mainstream, eventually earning a spot in the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Beyond the ring, Christy’s story of survival after a near-fatal attack by her then-husband has inspired countless fans. Now, her remarkable life is the subject of the upcoming biopic Christy, starring Sydney Sweeney.

Learn more about the trailblazing fighter below.

She Earned the Nickname “The Coal Miner’s Daughter”

Christy was born Christy Salters in the coal camp of Itmann, West Virginia, to Joyce and Johnny Salters, and grew up in the nearby town of Mullens. Reflecting on her upbringing, she told ESPN in 2020, “Itmann was a coal camp. A tiny little speck of a nothing town. Mountains and hills and everyone you knew, they’re either miners or railroaders or teachers. I love West Virginia, I love the people there. But I never for one day thought I was going to stay.”

Her upbringing and family background earned her the nickname “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” a title that stayed with her throughout her trailblazing boxing career.

She Became Women’s Boxing’s First Mainstream Star

In the 1990s, Christy broke through in a male-dominated sport, quickly becoming one of the first women to gain mainstream recognition in boxing. She was the first female fighter signed by legendary promoter Don King, who placed her on the undercards of major events, including Mike Tyson bouts. Known for her power, Christy racked up 49 wins, 32 by knockout, making her one of the most successful female boxers of all time.

As she once explained to ESPN, her goal was never to be seen just as a woman in the ring: “When people left, I wanted them to say, ‘Wow, that was a good fight!’ Not, ‘That was a good woman’s fight.’ I didn’t want to be a good woman fighter. I wanted to be the best.”

She’s in the Hall of Fame

Christy’s accomplishments earned her induction into both the International Boxing Hall of Fame (2020) and the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame. Her legacy has been credited with paving the way for current stars like Claressa Shields and Katie Taylor.

She Survived a Near-Fatal Attack

In 2010, Christy was stabbed and shot by her then-husband and manager, James Martin, in a brutal attack that nearly ended her life. Despite her injuries, she managed to escape and survived after emergency surgery. Since then, she has spoken openly about her ordeal to raise awareness of domestic violence, later sharing her story in interviews and documentaries, including ESPN’s 30 for 30: The Fight of Her Life.

Her Life Is the Subject of a New Movie

Christy’s inspiring and harrowing journey has now been adapted into the upcoming biopic Christy, with Sweeney in the title role. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025 and is set for a November 7, 2025 theatrical release. The movie not only showcases Martin’s rise as a fighter but also delves into her personal battles, highlighting her courage inside and outside the ring.