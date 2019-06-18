Chris Lane: 5 Things To Know About Lauren Bushnell’s Country Singer Fiance

Lauren Bushnell had an eventful Father’s Day weekend when she became engaged to her boyfriend Chris Lane after dating since last year. Here are five things you should know about him.

Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell, 29, snagged herself a fiance when country singer Chris Lane, 34, proposed to her over Father’s Day weekend! The lovebirds, who first went public with their romance in Nov. 2018, confirmed their engagement on June 18 and Lauren’s fans’ eyes have all been on Chris ever since! Who is this hunky musician and what is it about him that made Lauren fall head over heels? Here’s everything you need to know about Chris.

1.) He’s from North Carolina. Chris grew up in the southern state with a twin brother, Cory and attended Glenn High School before going on to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

2.) His original goal was to be a baseball player. The talented star studied various sports in high school, including baseball and football and planned on becoming a professional baseball player in college until an injury stopped him. He then learned how to play guitar and eventually started a cover band that played local gigs.

3.) Before he started his solo singing career, he released an album with his own band. He fronted The Chris Lane Band, and released the band’s album, Let’s Ride, in 2012. It was a success and charted on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart the same year of its release. Chris then moved to Nashville and embarked on a solo career, releasing his debut solo single “Broken Windshield View” in 2014. He released an EP, Fix, before releasing his first solo album Girl Problems was released in 2016.

4.) He’s been nominated for country music awards for his music. He was nominated for an iHeartRadio Music Award in the Best New Country Artist category and an ACM Award in the New Male Vocalist of the Year category in 2017.

5.) At the start of his music career, he opened for some of country music’s biggest artists. They included Rascall Flatts, Florida Georgia Line, and Dan + Shay. He set out on his first headlining tour, the Laps Around the Sun Tour, in 2018. His supporting acts were singer Mason Ramsey and American Idol alum Gabby Barrett.