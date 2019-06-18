Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell Engaged: He Pops The Question After Less Than 1 Yr. of Dating

Congratulations to ‘Bachelor’ alum, Lauren Bushnell, and her country cutie boyfriend, Chris Lane — they got engaged while celebrating Father’s Day with their families on June 16!

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are engaged! The couple, who went public with their romance in November 2018, confirmed the exciting news to People on June 18, and we could not be more excited for them. The proposal went down at Lauren’s family home in Oregon. “I knew she wouldn’t want some elaborate crazy proposal,” the singer told People. “So I decided to keep it pretty casual. I asked her parents for different places in Portland I could potentially take her to ,but after a lot of thought I decided doing it at the family cookout would be the most laidback settling and that she’d appreciate the simplicity of me proposing to her in her parent’s backyard.”

News of Chris and Lauren’s engagement does not come as much of a surprise to fans and HollywoodLife readers. Just earlier this month, the couple gushed to us EXCLUSIVELY at the CMT Awards about how happy they are together, and they both assured us that the other is “the one.” At the beginning of 2019, Lauren moved from Los Angeles to Nashville to live with Chris, and they’ve been happier than ever since making the big move. “She’s made it really easy on our relationship,” Chris admitted. “And we’re having the time of our life.”

Chris and Lauren were friends before they got into a relationship. However, they took a vacation with mutual friends after she broke up with Devin Antin in Aug. 2018, which is when they began to realize they were starting to have feelings for each other. They made their red carpet debut at the BMI Country Awards in November, followed by a high-profile appearance at the CMA Awards the next month.

Lauren was previously engaged to Ben Higgins, who she met on season 20 of The Bachelor, which filmed at the end of 2015. The two were together for a year and a half, and even had a reality show together on Freeform. However, they ended their relationship in May 2017. Now, Lauren really has found her happily ever after!