Charlie Williams: 5 Things To Know About Tammy Rivera’s Daughter

Tammy Rivera’s daughter, Charlie Williams, has had a major presence on ‘Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.’ Here’s what you should know about the 15-year-old reality star.

Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka season 2 featured Tammy Rivera’s daughter, Charlie Williams, in a major way. The latest season gave us a glimpse into the life of Charlie as she grows up in front of her famous parents’ eyes. She’s had some emotional moments this season, but who didn’t when they were a teenager?

Charlie is a star on the rise. From her modeling aspirations to her big question for Waka in the finale, HollywoodLife has 5 key things to know about Charlie.

1. Charlie is Tammy Rivera’s daughter.

Charlie has appeared in both seasons of Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka and alongside her mom and stepdad. Tammy had Charlie when she was a teenager. Charlie’s biological father is Tammy’s ex, Brian Williams. While Waka Flocka Flame is not her biological father, he has helped raise Charlie since he married Tammy in 2014. Waka is like a father to her.

2. Charlie brought a girl as her date to her quinceanera.

After telling her mom, Charlie revealed to Waka that her chamberlain for her quinceanera is a girl named Emiliana. Tammy explained to Waka that the chamberlain is like Charlie’s “date to her quince.” Charlie was so “relieved” when Waka was supportive of her decision. “She’s just the apple of my eye. I thank God I had the opportunity to raise her because it showed me another side of females,” Waka later told The Mix about his reaction to Charlie having a girl as her date.

3. She asked Waka to adopt her.

In HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 6 finale of Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka season 2, Charlie asked Waka to adopt her. “You taught me how to be the woman I am today, how to get confident about myself. You have been the best person, and I love you so much,” an emotional Charlie told Waka.

4. Charlie is a model.

Charlie has recently been a model for the clothing line Charlie’s Bratz. The clothing and accessories collection includes swimsuits, corsets, shades, and more. Charlie models all of the items available on the website.

5. She’s on social media.

Charlie has nearly 560,000 followers on Instagram. Like most teenagers today, she’s also on TikTok. She has over 129,000 followers and over 1 million likes on her videos.