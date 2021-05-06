‘Waka & Tammy’ Finale Preview: Tammy’s Daughter Charlie Cries & Asks Waka To Adopt Her

Charlie has a big announcement to make in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka’ finale. She asks Waka to adopt her after telling him how much she appreciates him.

Tammy Rivera’s daughter, Charlie, has her family and friends together in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 6 episode of Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka, and she wants to tell Waka Flocks Flame something. “You taught me how to be the woman I am today, how to get confident about myself. You have been the best person, and I love you so much,” Charlie tells Waka.

Charlie begins to cry in front of everyone. Her mom starts getting emotional, too. Waka’s mom, Deb Antney, is in tears. Waka gets up and hugs Charlie. “You mean so much to me,” Charlie cries.

Someone brings a cake over, and it has a very special message on it. “Will you adopt me?” the cake reads. Charlie asks Waka herself, “Can you adopt me?” In his confessional, Waka admits he was caught a little off guard by the question. “I’m like, oh, damn,” he says.

Waka has been a part of Charlie’s life since she was a little girl. Waka married Tammy in 2014. Waka has helped raise Charlie as she’s gotten older.

The synopsis for the Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka finale reads: “Waka and Tammy’s marriage is reignited when they navigate new ways to spice up the romance and their sex life. Charlie blindsides Waka and Tammy with a shocking secret that no one saw coming.”

Waka is like a father to Charlie, and he loves her dearly. “She’s just the apple of my eye. I thank God I had the opportunity to raise her because it showed me another side of females,” Waka recently told The Mix. Waka told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during our podcast interview that he got even closer to Charlie during the COVID-19 pandemic. “She literally is my life,” Waka gushed to HollywoodLife. The Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka finale will air May 6 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.