Who Is Cassidy Hutchinson? 5 Things About the Former Trump Aide

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cassidy Hutchinson was in Donald Trump‘s orbit when she worked as a White House aide during his first term; that changed after she testified in front of the House Select Committee regarding the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Though she maintains a private life away from the spotlight, many are still curious to learn about Cassidy, her role in Trump’s administration, her testimony about the Capitol attack and more.

Below, Hollywood Life rounded up five facts about Cassidy.

Cassidy Is From New Jersey

Born in Pennington, New Jersey, Cassidy later left her home state to attend Virginia’s Christopher Newport University. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and American studies.

Cassidy Previously Interned for Ted Cruz

During her undergraduate career, Cassidy landed an internship working for Senator Ted Cruz. As she worked her way up in politics, Cassidy later interned for Steve Scalise, then eventually interned in the White House’s Office of Legislative Affairs.

Republican Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked in the Trump White House had a front row seat to Trump’s incompetence and corruption. She believes that Trump should never be allowed near the Oval Office again. Good Sunday #SundayMotivations Meet the Press pic.twitter.com/mbj4aU61wq — SM (@sensiblemiddle) May 19, 2024

Cassidy Worked With Mark Meadows

After working various internships, Cassidy was chosen to be an aide to Mark Meadows, who was the chief of staff under Trump. She became the principal assistant to Meadows in 2020 and served in the role until the end of Trump’s term.

Cassidy Wrote a Memoir

In 2023, Cassidy released her memoir, Enough. The book delves into her employment at the White House and her experience regarding the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

According to Simon & Schuster’s website, the memoir synopsis teases that Cassidy’s “desk was mere steps from the most controversial president in recent American history, and she provides a riveting account of her extraordinary experience as an idealistic young woman thrust into the middle of a national crisis, where she risked everything to tell the truth about President Trump and some of the most powerful people who surrounded him.”

The publisher also provided background into Cassidy’s story, noting that she “aspired to serve her country in government” ever since “a childhood visit to Washington D.C.”

“Raised in a working-class family with a military background, she was the first in her immediate family to graduate from college,” Simon & Schuster’s description of Enough reads. “Despite having no ties to Washington, Hutchinson landed a vital position at the center of the Trump White House. … Hutchinson was faced with a choice between loyalty to the Trump administration or loyalty to the country by revealing what she saw and heard in the attempt to overthrow a democratic election. She bravely came forward to become the pivotal witness in the House January 6 investigations, as her testimony transfixed and stunned the nation. In her memoir, Hutchinson reveals the struggle between the pressures she confronted to toe the party line and the demands of the oath she swore to defend American democracy.”

Cassidy Testified to the January 6 Committee

In June 2022, Cassidy appeared in a televised testimony in front of the United States House Select Committee regarding the January 6 Capitol attack. She made multiple bombshell claims about what she allegedly witnessed on January 6, 2021. Despite the allegations she made against Trump, Meadows and others in the White House, Trump denied them and called her a “phony” in a Truth Social post.

“I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and ‘leaker’), and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned her request down,” Trump wrote. “Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible? I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn’t want her to go, or be a member of the team. She is bad news!”