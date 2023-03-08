Carolyn Wiger: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Survivor’ Season 44 Contestant

Image Credit: Paramount+

Carolyn Wiger is a contestant on season 44 of ‘Survivor.’

Her father is a politician from Minnesota.

Carolyn Wiger made quite the impression on the first episode of Survivor 44, by being her unapologetic, quirky self. She’s already one of the biggest characters out of the 18 castaways who are stranded in Fiji, vying for the $1 million prize. But it remains to be seen if Carolyn can vibe with her fellow tribemates well enough to make it all the way to the end of the game, and win. Here’s everything you need to know about Carolyn Wiger.

Carolyn is from Minnesota.

Carolyn is from North Saint Paul, Minnesota. She now lives in the city of Hugo, which is about 18 miles north of downtown St. Paul. Carolyn’s fellow Survivor cast members Frannie Marin and Sarah Wade are from Minnesota, as well.

Carolyn works as a drug counselor. She told Parade magazine that she works “specifically in the jails.”

She battled addiction.

Carolyn’s current career stems from her past battle with addiction. “I spent a lot of years not knowing who I was, not liking the person that I saw in the mirror,” she told Parade. “Addiction is torture on your brain. And I spent so many years in therapy, going and looking at myself, looking at all of the parts that I didn’t like or wasn’t proud of. And I feel like I did the work to get to where I am today and be a person that I can be proud of. At 35 years old, I’m okay with who I am.”

Her father is a politician.

Carolyn’s father is Chuck Wiger, a member of the Minnesota Senate. He represents District 43 in the state, on behalf of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. Chuck has five kids, including Carolyn.

She’s queer.

Carolyn confirmed that she’s pansexual on Twitter after the Survivor 44 cast was announced. She’s one of six queer contestants on this season, the others being Frannie Marin, Claire Rafson, Josh Wilder, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, and Yam Yam Arocho.