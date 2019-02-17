Carly Rae Jepsen: 5 Things You May Not Know About Singer Performing At NBA All-Star Game

Carly Rae Jepsen is just hours away from her NBA All-Star debut, where she will sing the Canadian national anthem ahead of this year’s game in Charlotte, NC! Here’s a few facts about the singer before she takes the stage!

Carly Rae Jepsen, 33, is about to get the NBA All-Star crowd on the their feet when she sings the Canadian National Anthem at the annual game, which takes place in Charlotte, NC this year! While she’s known for her 2012 hit, “Call Me Maybe” — which has since surpassed the billion mark on YouTube — there’s a few things you might not have known about the singer. Check out five quick facts about Carly Rae Jepsen before she takes the stage at NBA All-Star weekend!

1. Carly Rae Jepsen is a Canadian singer. — She was born and raised in Mission, British Columbia, Canada. Jepsen pursued musical theatre at the Canadian College of Performing Arts. And, she later competed on the fifth season of Canadian Idol in 2007, in which she placed third. The season three trailer for Netflix’s Queer Eye, released on February 13, 2019, debuted a new single by Jepsen titled, “Now That I Found You.”

2. Jepsen has appeared as herself in a few mainstream television shows. — In 2012, she starred in 90210 as herself in the season five premiere. In 2013, she played herself in a season three episode of Disney’s Shake It Up, which also starred Bella Thorne and Zendaya. She was the musical guest in an episode of Saturday Night Live during its 40th season. Jespen played the role of Frenchy in Grease: Live in 2016. She also starred as herself on Castle, Comedy Bang! Bang!.

3. Jepsen’s breakout single, “Call Me Maybe” changed the course of her career. — The 2012 hit was the best-selling single of that year. As a result, Justin Bieber‘s manager, Scooter Braun signed her to a joint record deal with Schoolboy Records and Interscope Records, after the song went No. 1 in 18 countries. And, Bieber, Selena Gomez and Ashley Tisdale all promoted the track in a video where they lip-synced to “Call Me Maybe”.

4. She’s toured with Katy Perry and many more top artists. — Jepsen served as the opening act on Perry’s Witness: The Tour from September, 2017 through August, 2018. She’s also opened for Hanson (2012), Justin Bieber (Believe Tour 2012-2013), and Hedley (Hello World Tour 2016). She’s also starred on broadway as the titular character in Cinderella in 2013.

5. Jepsen’s been awards and nominated in major music categories. — In addition to her three Juno Awards, (1) American Music Award, and (1) Billboard Music Award, she’s been nominated for (2) Grammy Awards, (2) MTV Video Music Awards, and (3) People’s Choice Awards.