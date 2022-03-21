Cameron Whitcomb: 5 Things About The 18-Year-Old Canadian Singer Trying Out For ‘Idol’

Cameron Whitcomb will be auditioning for ‘American Idol’ during the last round of auditions on March 21. Here’s what you need to know about the Canadian country singer.

American Idol is going to get an even bigger dose of the country during the final auditions on March 20. Cameron Whitcomb is auditioning in hopes of nabbing one of those final Golden Tickets to Hollywood. Season 20 Hollywood Week starts soon, and the stakes are higher than ever.

So, who is Cameron Whitcomb? After listening to some of his performances, you’re going to want to keep an eye on this 18-year-old. His vocals are truly one-of-a-kind.

1. Cameron is from Canada.

Cameron hails from British Columbia, Canada. He’s traveled to America to give American Idol a shot. If Cameron makes it past the audition, he’ll join fellow Canadian Nicolina Bozzo at Hollywood Week.

2. Cameron frequently posts videos showcasing his voice.

It’s undeniable that Cameron has a good voice that is going to impress the judges. He has shared countless performances videos on his social media. Cameron recently showed off his vocals in a “garage singing” video. He performed a sensational a cappella rendition of “Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) by Edison Lighthouse. Weeks before, he shared another garage singing performance of “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” by Smokie.

3. Cameron just learned to play guitar.

Back in November 2021, Cameron posted on TikTok and Instagram that he was learning how to play the guitar. “Day 1 of learning guitar, go follow my Tik tok!” he wrote on Instagram. Cameron explained that he wanted to learn how to play so he “impulsively” bought a “cheap” guitar.

4. Cameron is a big fan of motorcycles.

His Instagram bio reads, “Just a young man riding Harley’s and singing country.” Cameron has shared a number of photos of motorcycles that he’s taken for a ride over the years.

5. Cameron is on social media.

Cameron is active on TikTok and Instagram. Ahead of his American Idol audition, Cam has nearly 2,300 followers on TikTok and nearly 18,000 likes. On Instagram, he has over 2,100 followers. His handle for both TikTok and Instagram is @thecamwhitcomb.