Who Is Caleb Shomo? 5 Things to Know About the Beartooth Rockstar

Image Credit: Getty Images

Caleb Shomo has spent years building a loyal following in the rock and metalcore world through his work with Beartooth and Attack Attack!, becoming known for his raw lyrics and brutally honest songwriting. Throughout his career, the singer has frequently spoken about depression, addiction and self-image struggles, themes that often shaped Beartooth’s music.

In May 2026, the 33-year-old musician made headlines after publicly coming out as gay in an emotional Instagram statement. “I am a proudly gay man,” Caleb wrote.

Learn more about Caleb below.

He Started His Career in Attack Attack!

Before Beartooth, Caleb first gained attention in the late 2000s as a member of the metalcore band Attack Attack! He joined the group while still a teenager and eventually became its lead vocalist before leaving in 2012. His time in the band helped introduce him to the heavier rock scene that would later shape Beartooth’s sound.

He Founded Beartooth in 2012

After leaving Attack Attack!, Caleb started Beartooth in 2012 as what was initially meant to be a side project. He wrote and recorded much of the band’s early music himself, including vocals and instruments. The group quickly grew into one of modern rock’s biggest acts with albums like Disgusting, Aggressive and The Surface.

He Has Been Open About Mental Health and Addiction

Much of Caleb’s music has centered on depression, anxiety, addiction and self-image struggles. In his May 2026 statement, the singer revealed he had “spent a decade burying feelings with alcohol” before getting sober and beginning to understand himself more clearly. He also spoke candidly about years of “depression, self-hatred, self-loathing and hopelessness.”

He Publicly Came Out as Gay in 2026

On May 23, 2026, Caleb publicly came out as gay in an emotional Instagram post. “I am a proudly gay man,” he wrote while thanking fans for supporting him throughout his journey. The announcement quickly drew support from fellow musicians and fans across the rock and metalcore community.

He Has Been Married to His Wife for More Than a Decade

Caleb and Fleur Shomo were married for nearly 14 years before announcing the end of their relationship in 2026. After Caleb came out publicly, Fleur shared a statement acknowledging how difficult the experience had been. “To support him whilst losing everything has been incredibly hard,” she wrote on Instagram, while continuing to express compassion and support for her former partner.

“I am the only person that is having to deal with the duality of this situation,” Fleur also shared. “You can love and support your person through the hardest time in their life, whilst also be completely demolished & lose yourself at the same time…”

Despite confirming that their marriage had ended, Fleur reflected warmly on their years together. “Our nearly 14 years of marriage was wonderful and full of so much fun, adventure & love,” she wrote. “Our story was a good one. And now it is done.”