Caleb Murray: 5 Things To Know About Bill Murray’s Son, 27, Who Was Arrested At Black Lives Matter Protest

Caleb Murray, the son of actor Bill Murray, was arrested during a BLM protest in Massachusetts on June 1, HollywoodLife has learned. He was reportedly hit with numerous charges including assault and battery on a police officer.

Caleb Murray is no longer in police custody after he was arrested in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts on Monday. “On June 1, 2020, Caleb Murray was brought to the Dukes County Regional Lockup. Bail was set to $10,000 pre-arraignment,” the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office, told HollywoodLife on Friday, June 5, adding, “Mr. Murray was released post-arraignment and is no longer in custody with the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office.” HollywoodLife was unable to obtain a photo of Caleb Murray. We’ve reached out to Caleb’s attorney for comment.

1. What happened? — Caleb, who is the 27-year-old son of famed actor and comedian, Bill Murray, reportedly attended a Black Lives Matter protest, where he is accused of breaking a truck window and being uncooperative with police. Caleb allegedly spit on and bit a police officer, attacked sheriff’s deputies, and threatened arson, according to a police report obtained by MVTimes.

2. Was he charged? — “Tisbury Police charged Murray with malicious destruction of property, a threat to commit a crime, three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, making terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct,” MVTimes says, according to the police report. However, ahead of Caleb’s arraignment on Tuesday, June 2, Edgartown District Court Clerk-Magistrate Liza Williamson reportedly threw out charges of making terrorist threats and malicious destruction of property, MVTimes reports.

In the police report, Williamson allegedly wrote that there was not probable cause that it was Caleb who broke the window in the truck. “Truck was surrounded by protestors, glass broke, Murray fell to his knees, but no nexus for [probable cause] for vandalism or [malicious] destruction,” according to Williamson in the police report. On the charge of making a terrorist threat, she alleged that the actual charge “specifically excludes public demonstrations.”

3. While being transported to the Dukes County Jail after his arrest, Caleb was allegedly uncooperative. — Caleb allegedly spit on and bit Officer Mike Cutrer, the police report states, according to MVTimes. “Eventually Officer Cutrer was able to finish the transport to the jail, where [Murray] again became uncooperative, attacking deputies,”the report alleges. “After being put into a cell, he then used a piece of the cell to not only cut himself but cut the deputies,” the report continues. Caleb is pictured with a cut on his forehead in his mugshot, also obtained by MVTimes. “At the jail, Murray was overheard by Officer [Edward] St. Pierre saying that once he got out of jail he was going to burn down all the [expletive] buildings,” the report alleges.

4. When is his next court date? — Caleb’s case will reportedly continue until July 31, MVTimes reports.

5. Bill Murray has not addressed or confirmed his son’s arrest. — HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for the actor for comment.