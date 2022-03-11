Calah Jackson: 5 Things To Know About Steven McBee’s Final Pick On ‘Joe Millionaire’

Calah Jackson beat out 17 other women to win Steven McBee’s heart on ‘Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.’ Find out all about the blonde bombshell here!

Steven McBee, a.k.a. the true ‘Joe Millionaire,’ made his final pick on the show’s season finale. Steven, 27, who is a farmer and CEO, fell for Calah Jackson and they are still together. He passed on contestant Annie Jorgensen to pursue a relationship with Calah that hopefully goes the distance. After the finale aired, the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that their connection solidified once Calah visited Steven’s hometown of Gallatin, Missouri and met his family.

“I looked over and she was just razzing my brothers,” Steven said. “They were giving it right back to her. They were playing beer pong. Right then I was like, okay, she fits with the family so well. This is it for sure,” he added. Calah told us, “It just felt very natural and normal. I didn’t have to be on whenever I was with his family. It reminded me a lot of my own family.”

Now that this season of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer is over, learn more about Steven’s winner, Calah Jackson.

1. Calah is a project manager.

Calah’s occupation was listed as a project manager during her time on the Fox reality series. It’s unclear if she’ll stay with her current job now that she’s ventured in reality television. Plus, she’s officially dating a millionaire!

2. She’s from Texas.

Calah’s hometown is Dallas, Texas. She’s posted photos from The Lone Star State on her Instagram. After Calah and Steven’s relationship was made public following the finale, they mentioned their respective home states (Texas and Missouri) in the caption of a cute couple photo that Steven shared. “Texas girl and a Missouri boy… doesn’t get much better @calah_mack – we made it!” he wrote.

3. She is active on social media.

Calah mostly posts from her Instagram account, @calah_mack. She has over 22,000 followers on IG. Calah looks gorgeous in all of the photos she posts. She’s typically solo in the snapshots, though now we can expect to see Steven pop up in her IG feed. Calah’s also on TikTok, where she has less than 1,000 followers. Her social media following on both platforms is growing thanks to her time on Joe Millionaire.

4. She’s into sports.

Some of Calah’s IG posts show that she’s super sporty. She posted a photo of herself out on the golf course in Grapevine, Texas in May 2021. She also posed for photos on the tennis court in August 2021 and was snapped standing in front of a basketball hoop at an arcade in October 2021. She jokingly wrote about the latter photo, “this is what I mean when I say I play basketball.”

5. Calah & Steven moved in together.

The couple told HL that they moved in together after the show. “We bought a house. We’re closing on it by the end of March. It’s actually in Kansas City,” Steven said. But for now, the couple is staying in Steven’s hometown of Gallatin, Missouri that has a population less than 2,000. “I do like it up here. It’s nice,” Calah said in the interview. “It’s a big change of pace for me. I’m from Dallas, so it’s a little different for me.”