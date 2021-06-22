Brooke Simpson: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Alum Competing On ‘AGT’

Brooke Simpson will be gracing us with her presence on the June 22 episode of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ The singer is a ‘Voice’ alum who could make it very far in the competition.

Another amazing singer is auditioning for America’s Got Talent! Brooke Simpson, 30, is one of the hopeful acts taking the stage during the June 22 episode. Brooke is no stranger to the stage, and she’ll be one to watch out for this season.

Brooke has appeared on another famous NBC show in the past and made it to the finals. Her voice may propel her to the season 16 AGT finals as well. From her personal life to her upcoming Broadway debut, here’s what you need to know about Brooke.

1. Brooke was a fan-favorite on ‘The Voice.’

Brooke was a contestant during season 13 of The Voice. When she auditioned for the show, she got a 4-chair turn. She was a part of Team Miley Cyrus. She finished in third place after Chloe Kohanski and Addison Agen.

2. She is a member of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe.

Brooke is from Hollister, North Carolina, and grew up on tribal grounds with 4,000 Native Americans, including most of her family,” according to her NBC bio. When she was on The Voice, Brooke was proud to showcase her tribe.

“We’re such a small tribe and not many people know we exist, so [I thought] this was going to give us so much recognition and it was awesome,” she told Seminole Tribune. “But then as the show went on and I got more influence, I came to realize that I wasn’t just representing my people, but that I’m representing tribes from all over the U.S. and outside the U.S. … I’m just so honored that I can play a small part in shedding light on the people that a lot of times are forgotten.”

3. Brooke is married!

Brooke is married to Ray Simpson. The couple wed in 2014. They recently celebrated their 7-year anniversary in March 2021.

4. Brooke is set to make her Broadway debut.

Brooke will star in the upcoming Broadway revival of the musical 1776. She will play Roger Sherman, a Founding Father of the United States. The revival is expected to premiere in 2022.

5. She has released multiple singles already.

Her singles include “Little Bit Crazy,” “Stick Like Honey,” and more. She recently released the mini EP So Tired in February 2021. She has entire Spotify playlist that consists of all her songs.