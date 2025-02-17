Who Is Brittany Howard? 5 Things About the Singer From ‘SNL50’

Image Credit: WireImage

Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary celebration was filled not only with laughs but also with memorable performances. One standout moment was Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard’s duet of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” a song written by Prince and made famous by Sinéad O’Connor. The former Disney Channel star later thanked Brittany in an Instagram post, saying, “for joining” her “to honor beloved lost legends.” As Brittany’s performance gained attention, here’s more about her life and career.

Brittany Howard Is From Alabama

Brittany Howard was born on October 2, 1988, in Athens, Alabama. She grew up in the southern state, where she developed a passion for music at an early age.

Brittany Howard Is in a Band

The 36-year-old is a founding member of Alabama Shakes, a band formed in 2009. In addition to Brittany, who serves as the lead vocalist and guitarist, the group includes bassist Zac Cockrell and guitarist Heath Fogg. They are known for hit songs such as “Hold On,” “Sound & Color,” and “Don’t Wanna Fight,” which have earned them critical acclaim.

The band is set to go on tour in 2025. Announcing the news on Instagram, they wrote, “It is hard to believe that it has been 10 years since Sound & Color was released. We always love to hear storis about how that album impacted people’s lives and can’t wait to play this music again and celebrate the songs together with each and every one of you.”

Brittany Howard Was Previously Married

Brittany was previously married to Jesse Lafser, but she is currently single.

Brittany Howard Lost Her Sister to Cancer

According to The Independent, Brittany and her older sister both battled retinoblastoma, a type of cancer. While Brittany survived with partial blindness in one eye, her sister tragically passed away from the disease.

Brittany Howard’s Parents Divorced

Brittany’s parents eventually divorced. After her sister’s passing, the family stopped attending church. She once shared to the outlet, “because my mom and dad were grieving, and they didn’t want to grieve in a group. I was pretty happy about not going to church, honestly. I didn’t believe in any higher power anymore, just human beings.”