Brian Hickerson: 5 Things To Know About Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend

Actress Hayden Panettiere‘s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was arrested on felony domestic violence charges after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with the Nashville star. Hayden and Brian, both 28, who have been dating for less than a year, have appeared incredibly close since their relationship began. Unfortunately, he was accused of hurting Hayden. Learn more about Brian as the case continues to unfold:

1. Hayden and Brian started dating in July 2018. The couple was apparently set up by mutual friends, and hit it off instantly. This was just around the same time that Hayden split from her fiancé, Ukrainian heavyweight Wladimir Klitschko, the father of her daughter, Kaya. Though they announced their breakup in August 2018, Hayden and Wladimir reportedly had problems stretching back to 2016.

2. He is an actor and real estate agent. Brian is from South Carolina, but moved to Los Angeles shortly before getting with Hayden. He moved across the country to pursue acting. Thus far, he has only acted in one project, per IMDb, a film called M.F.A. In the film, which starred Francesca Eastwood (Clint Eastwood‘s daughter) and Clifton Collins, Brian played a character called Officer Williams. When he’s not acting, Brian is a real estate agent. In South Carolina, he was self-employed at a company called Hickerson Property. It’s unclear where he works now.

3. He defended her parenting after she was called out online. After a report claimed Hayden didn’t have a relationship with her four-year-old daughter, and that she lived in Ukraine with her father, Brian leapt to her defense. He said in a statement to Access Hollywood at the time, “Hayden is actually on a family vacation right now with her daughter and the Champ, so don’t believe everything you read. She’s a great mom.”

4. He once dated Baskin Champion. Hayden isn’t Brian’s only famous significant other. He also dated Instagram model Baskin Champion, who was once memorably linked to Justin Bieber. Brian and Baskin’s relationship came before the Justin rumors started.

5. He was arrested on domestic violence charges in May 2019. Brian was arrested and booked on felony domestic violence charges after an altercation between himself and Hayden allegedly turned physical. The couple apparently went out drinking in Hollywood on May 1, went back to her apartment, and started arguing, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police were called to her apartment around 2:00am on May 2, where they apparently saw “redness and marks on Hayden’s body.” After interviewing the couple, they determined that Brian started the altercation, and arrested him. He was released on a $50,000 bond later that day. Police confirmed to HollywoodLife that Brian was arrested, but would not say if Hayden was the alleged victim.