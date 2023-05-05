Bobby Moudy: 5 Things To Know About TIkTok Star & Dad Of 3 Who Died By Suicide

Bobby Moudy was a TikTok star and father of three.

He died on Apr. 3, 2023, after taking his own life.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help the family during this tragic time.

The online world was left in mourning on Friday when news broke that Bobby Moudy, a Mississippi man who captivated millions with the adventures of his wife, his eldest daughter Kaytlin Moudy, and her two siblings, Charleigh and Max. The news was confirmed by his family members, who shared the information about his suicide across different platforms.

The exact circumstances around Bobby’s death were unclear as of May 5. Here’s what we know about his passing.

Bobby Moudy Was A TikTok Star

“Just here to embarrass my daughter,” reads Bobby Moudy’s TikTok account bio. While Kaytlin Moudy was often the target of Bobby’s antics, the account was full of the Moudy family’s adventures. As of May 5, his account had accumulated 360k+ followers and over 18.6 million Likes.

What makes this more astounding is that it appears that Bobby never used any of the trending sounds, meaning he likely found his audience without the platform’s algorithm sharing his videos across the FYP.

Bobby Moudy’s Death Was Confirmed By A Family Friend

“My name is Mandy and I’m close to the family of Bobby Moudy. I am fundraising for them,” began a message from Mandy Castle, who started a GoFundMe account for the Moudy family. “Bobby was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. On April 28th, he was a tragic victim of suicide. … His wife, Jennifer and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock. If Bobby touched your life in any way, personally or through his fun family tik tok page, please consider helping his family through this devastating time.”

As of the morning of May 5, the GoFundMe page had raised nearly $60k of its $75k goal.

He Reportedly Was Facing ‘Financial Pressures’

As of May 5, there was no official cause of death or motivation given to why Bobby would take his own life. However, Mandy Castle said that he “was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures.” There was no further clarification to what this entailed.

His Daughter Considered Him Her Best Friend

“On April 28th, my best friend was able to see our Heavenly Father.,” Kaytlin posted to her own TikTok account shortly after her father’s passing. “He was the most amazing dad, brother, uncle, and friend. He had such an impact on not only his family but those around him. He was and is still so loved by so many. He will forever be remembered. I hope you’re hugging Louie tight for us. We’re counting down the days until we see you again.

His Family Was Left In ‘Pain’ & ‘Sadness.’

On May 3, Bobby’s widow, Jenn Moudy, posted a message on Instagram. “A great post written by my cousin,” she wrote, before sharing the message from her family member: “We all have so many thoughts and feelings, but few words to express them. It’s hard to explain how one minute you’re heartbroken over the amount of pain and desperation he endured, and the next, you’re in a rage for the choice that he made. You have to keep reminding yourself to direct the anger at the choice and the sadness at the loss of an amazing dad, husband, son, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend.”

“Death by suicide leaves your family without life insurance benefits and without full social security spousal support,” the cousin wrote towards the end. “Taking oneself out of the equation only adds more hardship to those left in the wake of this type of tragedy. Any way you can help Bobby’s family is greatly appreciated. There was not a bad bone in his body. He just made a very poor choice that has left his family without a home or any financial security.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.