Bob Uecker: 5 Things to Know About the Late MLB Broadcaster

Bob Uecker, the extraordinarily charismatic MLB broadcaster, died at the age of 90 on Thursday, January 16. “Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss,” the Brewers said in a statement the same day, according to USA Today Sports. “He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends.”

Below, HollywoodLife remembers Uecker with five things about his remarkable life.

Bob Uecker Was a Hall of Famer

Uecker was inducted into the National Sports Media Association’s Hall of Fame in 2011. In 2003, he was honored by the National Baseball Hall of Fame with the Ford C. Frick award for his contributions to broadcasting in the sport.

Bob Uecker Was Known as ‘Mr. Baseball’

According to Uecker’s Wikipedia page, talk show host and comedian Johnny Carson dubbed him “Mr. Baseball.” The duo made a great comedic pairing during Bob’s many appearances on The Tonight Show beginning back in 1971. He would ultimately appear on the show nearly 100 times, making himself a familiar face with audiences throughout the country.

Bob Uecker Played Baseball Before He Announced It

Before he became a broadcaster, Uecker played baseball himself. He played with the Milwaukee Braves beginning in 1962 at the age of 28. He later also played for the Cardinals, Phillies, and the Braves.

He Battled Cancer

According to NBC Sports, Uecker began battling small cell lung cancer back in early 2023. “Even in the face of this challenge, his enthusiasm for life was always present, never allowing his spirit to falter,” the family’s heartbreaking statement on Thursday read.

He Was a Husband and Father

Bob was married twice. He welcomed two daughters and two sons with his first wife, Joyce — Leann, Steve, Sue Ann, and Bob Jr. His ex-wife Joyce passed away in 2015, Leann died in 2022 of ALS, and Steve died in 2012 after battling San Joaquin Valley Fever.

Uecker married his second wife Judy in 1976, and they parted ways over two decades later, in 2001.