Who Is Blake Moore? About the Congressman Who Fell Asleep

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Representative Blake Moore has recently made headlines for falling asleep during a Senate hearing, an incident that quickly gained widespread attention online. Despite this moment, he shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that read, “Supporting our communities and giving to charitable organizations are integral to our culture in Utah, and we have the opportunity to pass legislation to incentivize the same generous spirit throughout the country. The Charitable Act enables more Americans to give back, regardless of their income, and ensures that everyone who donates or tithes benefits from both the standard deduction and the charitable deduction. I’m thrilled it is included in this @WaysandMeansGOP package and hopeful for the ways it will make a positive impact across the nation.”

While he went viral on social media, here’s more information about him and what happened at the hearing:

Utah Rep. Blake Moore has to be woken up after falling asleep in his chair during a committee meeting. Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell and Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky were also caught on film falling asleep this morning. pic.twitter.com/ayHFMDcXLH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 14, 2025

Blake Moore Is From Utah

Blake was born on June 22, 1980, in Ogden, Utah.

Blake Moore Works in Politics

Blake is a member of the Republican Party and currently serves as a United States Representative for Utah’s first congressional district. According to his election campaign website, Elect Moore, he began his political career as a Foreign Service Officer for the U.S. Department of State in the intelligence and defense community.

Blake Moore Is Married

According to Elect Moore, he is married to Jane Boyer.

Blake Moore Is a Father

In addition to his professional roles, Blake is a father of four sons, whom he shares with Jane.

Blake Moore Fell Asleep During a Committee Meeting

Blake, along with other political figures, attended a meeting to vote on a bill related to former President Donald Trump’s tax cuts. The session began on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, and extended into the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The long proceedings likely contributed to his moment of fatigue, which drew significant attention online.

Minnesota Representative Michelle Fischbach had to wake him up, and the moment was eventually laughed off by Moore and other attendees.