Battlestar: 5 Things To Know About Captain America’s New Partner On ‘FAWS’

There’s another superhero in town. Battlestar was introduced in the March 26 episode of ‘The Falcon & The Winter Soldier.’ Here’s what you need to know.

Say hello to Battlestar. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced a new superhero during the March 26 episode, and he’s John Walker/Captain America’s right-hand man. From the get-go, Sam and Bucky are not fans of John Walker and Battlestar.

So, who is Battlestar? If you’re familiar with Marvel Comics, this name will be familiar to you. From his background to the actor playing him, HollywoodLife has 5 key things to know about Battlestar.

1. Battlestar’s real name is Lemar Hoskins.

Battlestar is with John Walker when Bucky and Sam meet him for the first time. John Walker asks Bucky and Sam to join him and Battlestar, but Bucky refuses. Later, he introduces himself as Lemar Hoskins. When Sam wants more information, Lemar says, “I’m Battlestar, John’s partner.” That’s when Bucky stops the car and gets out.

2. Battlestar is from the Marvel Comics.

Battlestar made his first appearance in November 1986 in a Captain America comic. He was notably a wrestler who was given superhuman strength by the Power Broker, according to his Marvel profile. Battlestar joins the Bold Urban Commandos, also known as the Buckies, who supported Super-Patriot/John Walker. They end up going up against Captain America and losing.

3. Battlestar is played by Clé Bennett.

Clé, 49, is known for playing the villainous Harris Prime on Heroes Reborn. He also starred as a Resistance activist in 10 episodes of The Man In The High Castle. The actor played Detective Keith Hunt in the 2017 movie Jigsaw.

4. ‘Falcon & The Winter Soldier’ is Battlestar’s entrance into the MCU.

The Falcon & The Winter Soldier first introduced John Walker, a well-known character from the Marvel Comics, in the series premiere. The series is the first time both John Walker and Battlestar have appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

5. Battlestar has also gone by ‘Bucky.’

In the comics, the Commission on Superhuman Activities agreed to let Lemar become the new Bucky. He completed several missions as Bucky, and then decided to create the identity of Battlestar. Lemar was the fifth character to assume the alias of “Bucky.”